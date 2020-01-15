DuBOIS — Senior big man Chase Husted’s layup with under five seconds on the clock lifted DuBois to a hard-fought 52-50 win over the visiting Brookville Raiders Monday night in a District 9 League game.
The game was close throughout, with defense ruling most of the night. And, it was largely the Raiders that won at that game. The Raiders neutralized the 6-foot-8 Husted most of the night, while Jace Miner was a menace to the Beavers’ guards.
Miner had at least five steals on the wing where he went coast-to-coast to score easy layups on his way to a game-high 22 points. The Brookville guard also caught fire from outside the arc early in the third quarter as he drilled three treys to help Brookville build an eight-point lead twice at 33-25 and later 37-29 with 3:03 left in the third.
However, DuBois closed the quarter 10-4 spurt to get back within two points at 41-39. Nick Felix promptly tied things up on a drive to the hoop just 19 seconds into the fourth.
Husted was called for his fourth foul 31 seconds later going for an offensive rebound, and it appeared the momentum might shift Brookville’s way. That wasn’t the case though as Miner was called for a charge 1:26 later.
The foul itself wouldn’t have been insignificant, but Miner argued the call and was hit with a technical foul — which also counted as his fourth regular foul — with 5:44 to play.
Lindholm hit the two technical free throws before DuBois made it a four-point swing when Felix hit a jumper after the Beavers also were awarded possession. DuBois then pushed the lead to six (49-43) on a Husted hoop and a pair of Lindholm free throws.
Lindholm was 9-for-9 at the line, including 4-for-4 in the fourth quarter, on his way to scoring 11 points. DuBois was 14-for-17 at the line overall, compared to just 8-for-15 for the Raiders.
But, Brookville didn’t hang their head and battled back to tie things up at 50 on a 3-pointer by Robert Keth with 29 seconds remaining.
DuBois (10-2, 2-1 D-9 League) once again had an answer after using a timeout to set up its final play. The Beavers worked the ball around the perimeter in the final 14 seconds with it finally getting to Felix on the right win. As he got the ball, he zipped a pass into the post to a wide open Husted cutting down the lane, and senior big man made the layup with seconds left to make it 52-50.
Brookville’s Aaron Park quickly pushed the ball up the court, but his last-second shot was off the mark as the Beavers came away with the two-point win. The Beavers’ 56-41 win over the Raiders at the DuBois Holiday Tournament was considered a non-conference matchup. They’ll meet again in Brookville Feb. 13 .
Husted and Felix each scored 13 points to lead DuBois. Felix had a huge shot to end the first quarter, as he banked in a half-court shot at the buzzer to put his team up 15-14 after a tight opening quarter. Without that shot, the Beavers’ come up a point short.
“Certainly, we did not play our best, but part of that you have to attribute to Brookville,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “They all played well but especially Jace Miner in the first half and second half shooting the passing lane and getting steals and layups.
“But, I thought we were very resilient late and got the lead. Prior to our last four foul shots (1-for-4) we were 13-for-13 from the line. Then they (Raiders) made some great plays to tie it up, but we had great execution to end the game with a layup with four seconds left. Really proud of our guys for the way they hung in there.”
Brookville (7-6, 3-2 D-9 League) led most of the first quarter before Felix’s buzzer-beater, thanks to a strong defense and the duo of Miner and Park, who combined to score all 14 Raiders first-quarter points. Husted’s presence inside helped keep DuBois within striking distance despite five first-quarter turnovers. Park had 12 points for the Raiders.
Park raised his career points total to 936. He’s the highest scoring Raider not with at least 1,000 points, ranking No. 7 in team history behind 1,000-pointers Kevin Grubb (1,377), Chris Hoffman (1,242), Jon Guth (1,053), Ben Whitling (1,035), Zane Hackett (1,016), John Oberlin (1,009).
Husted didn’t score in the second quarter and managed just two points in he third as defense started to take over the game. Both teams force their opponents into miscues — most of which evened out as DuBois took a one-point lead (22-21) into the break despite losing the turnover battle in the first half 12-7.
Miner hit three 3-pointers in the first 2:35 of the third quarter, while Keth added a fourth to help the Raiders jump to their pair of eight-point advantages. Keth finished with 12 points.
Brookville couldn’t quite finish things of though, as DuBois found ways to get to the foul line to battle back without the clock running. DuBois was 10 of 13 at the line in the second half.
“I thought we played well,” said Raiders coach Dalton Park. “In a game like that, there are lots of things that could have happened to change stuff. I feel there was a spot (late) in the third quarter where we got a little selfish and had three or four guys who were driving in, driving in and trying force it in instead of kicking out.
“I think we had three or four possessions in a row where we ended up with nothing because we were trying to force it down the middle. I really thought that was a difference and where we sort of lost some momentum and found ourselves on the bottom side having to fight back.
“Overall, I thought we played pretty tough defensively. We put pressure on the ball and did a nice job containing Lindholm at 3-point line. We did neutralize Husted for part of the game, but I didn’t like how we were letting them throw over our heads without any backside help.”
The Raiders won the JV game, 36-31, to improve to 10-1. Griffin Ruhlman scored 10 points and Danny Lauer finished with seven points to lead the Raiders.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 10
Brookville 63,
Bradford 41
At Bradford, it’s never been easy for the Raiders in their annual basketball trip north to Bradford, but for just the 10th known time since the 1936-37 season, the Raiders notched a win over the Owls, leading from start to finish.
It’s actually the second straight win on the road against their D9 League rival and of those 10 wins, five have come since their last two-game winning streak at Bradford back in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons.
And yet another historical factoid: Their 22-point margin is the largest ever at Bradford, one point better than the 1963-64 Raiders won 62-41 at Bradford.
He wasn’t around for most of the past history of course, but Raiders head coach Dalton Park’s team eked out last year’s 44-43 win that wasn’t easy at all. This time around, his Raiders led from start to finish, 13-4 after the first quarter, 24-15 by halftime and by as many as 24 points late in the third quarter.
“Playing up there, it’s usually a sluggish fight, just to get going, and tonight we come out of the gate swinging” said Park, whose team improved to 7-5 overall and 3-1 in the D9 League. “I thought the kids came out and had good defensive pressure. Everybody was sharing the ball, moving the ball around and if that’s the team that shows up, we are going to be tough to beat.
“All the kids played well, the kids off the bench and everywhere, so that that’s the most pleasing thing. We just felt quick tonight.”
Robert Keth led the way with 14 points and six rebounds with three steals. Aaron Park finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Jace Miner added 13 points with five steals and five assists. Jack Krug, after missing seven games with an illness, came off the bench to score nine points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field along with four assists.
“Jack played really good defense,” Park said. “We were watching him early. We pulled him early to see how he got tired and how he was doing and he stepped right in like he never missed a game.”
Griffin Ruhlman had seven rebounds and three assists to go with his two points.
Tyler Gigliotti scored 14 points for the Owls, who dropped to 7-4 and 1-1 in league play in just their fourth home game of the year. Gavin Piscitilli scored 12 points on four 3-pointers off the bench.
The Raiders shot 49 percent (25-for-51) from the field while the Owls were just 30 percent (14-for-46). After going 5-for-18 from the foul line in Wednesday’s overtime loss at Bellefonte, the Raiders were 7-for-13 from the charity stripe.
The Raiders lost the JV game for their first setback of the year, 55-46. Hunter Geer scored 18 points and Griffin Ruhlman added 12 points.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 8
Bellefonte 52,
Brookville 48, OT
At Bellefonte, dropping a non-conference game on the road, the Raiders fell to the District 6 Red Raiders in overtime.
The Raiders led by as many as 10 points early in the first half and 21-15 at halftime along with 29-26 going into the fourth quarter before Bellefonte forced overtime and outscored them 13-9 in the extra frame.
Despite going just 3-for-15 from the 3-point line in the game, two big bombs in overtime sparked the hosts. Ben McCartney led Bellefonte with 15 points, nine of them coming in overtime including both of those key 3-pointers. Logan Bernier scored 13 points.
The Raiders were miserable from the foul line, converting on just 5 of 18 attempts, including just 2 of 12 on freebies in regulation. Aaron Park scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds with three assists. Jace Miner finished with 12 points, four rebounds, five steals and three blocks.
The Raiders won the JV game, 38-26. Hunter Geer scored 15 points and Ian Pete added nine points.