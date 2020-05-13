Parents/Guardians: Mike and Angie Smith
Sports You Have Participated In ( Years and Awards): Football (4 years)- KSAC Champs (2016), PIAA District 9 Runner-Up (2019), Team Captain (2019), 4x All-Conference, 2x All-District, 2x Offensive Lineman of the Year, 2018 Pa Football Writers All-State Lineman, 2018 Pennsylvania Football News Second-Team All-State Offensive Guard, Tri-County All-Decade Team
Wrestling (3 years)- 4th place at Districts (2017), Team Captain (2019-2020)
Baseball (4 years)-KSAC Champs (2019)
Track and Field- 5 place at District (2019)
Activities Participated In: Student Council (4 years) –Treasurer (2018-19 & 2019-20); Sensations (3 years)-Treasurer (2019-20); National Honor Society (2 years); Tri-M (3 years); FTA (1 year); Key Club (2 years)- Treasurer; Senior Class Officer- Vice-President; Junior Class Officer (2018-19)- Secretary
Future Plans: Attend Allegheny College to play football with an undecided major
Most Influential Person: The most influential person in my life has been my dad. He has pushed me to be the best that I can be in sports and in life. Without him and his guidance, I would not be the person I am today.
From Coach Smith: Ben has been a super player for us for 4 years. I will always remember him scoring the winning run to beat Moniteau and win the KSAC Championship last year. I also coached Ben in football where he was an all-state player. He has always worked hard and given his best no matter what he was doing. Ben has decided to attend Allegany College and play football and I wish him all the success in the world.