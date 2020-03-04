SHARON — For those who watched Brookville senior Colby Whitehill and junior Nathan Taylor plow their way to regional titles last Saturday night at Sharon High School, some may have wondered what it must look like in the practice room.
Whitehill, the reigning PIAA Class 2A heavyweight champion, is a regular workout partner with the 220-pound Taylor.
So yeah, a lot of talented bulk flying around at the field house.
“Oh, it’s entertaining,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “I was just telling someon last night that I won’t have this again where you have two dominant heavyweights who aren’t just dominant, but the way wrestle. They wrestle like lightweights, out there attacking legs and it’s just fun to coach.”
While Whitehill was working on his first state title run a year ago, Taylor didn’t get out of the district tournament. His remarkable offseason — an All-American finish at the Fargo Nationals getting his name on the map last summer — has him ranked No. 4 in the state by papowerwrestling.com. Of course, Whitehill is No. 1.
Whitehill plowed his way to his second straight regional title, improving to 36-0 with three pins. It took him a combined 59 seconds to pin his first two foes before facing District 10 champion Jordan Schell of Girard.
Whitehill took a little longer with Schell pinning him in 2:53. He’ll head to Hershey looking to become the Raiders’ first-ever repeat champion.
“My goal is always to go out there and score points and leave no doubt, so that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said. “I felt I felt pretty good my first two matches, but my finals match I just felt like, and I’m not trying to be cocky about it, but I feel like I didn’t do it quick enough. He was a bigger guy and I had a tough time turning him.”
Before Whitehill’s win, it was a super-aggressive Taylor looking like he wanted to add to his tackle totals from last fall’s football season — he was the D9 League Large School Division Defensive MVP as a linebacker — in his finals bout against Maplewood’s D10 champion Joey King who was ranked No. 8.
Taylor took King down three times in the first period, reversed in the second period and nearly pinned King in the third only to be denied the possibility by an inadvertent whistle. Clearly, the score led to Klepfer only chuckling at the mess-up.
“(The official) was very apologetic when he walked over afterwards and I told him that it happens,” Klepfer said. “I told him I was glad it wasn’t a one-point match when it happened. He said ‘No kidding. Your boy was taking care of business.’
“Again, thankfully it was because I wouldn’t have responded the same way if it was a one-point match. I thought Nathan handled it pretty well too.”
“The ref knew he messed up, I knew there wasn’t much time left and I knew I had a good lead,” Taylor said. “I just had to stay on top, keep good pressure and make sure he didn’t get out so he could try to throw me.”
Instead, Taylor settled for an impressive 12-2 major decision.
“(King) was pretty good on top and I knew that I had to come out aggressive and get a nice lead and stay steady throughout and keep good position,” Taylor said. “I wanted to make sure I stayed smart, get a lead from the beginning and kind of cruise from there.”
He’s 2-for-2 in weekend top of podium attempts. There’s one tournament left.
“I’m really excited, but like I said at districts, I want to be on the top of the podium three times in a row, so that’s the goal and there’s one more left,” Taylor added.
That’s Whitehill’s goal, for sure, considering he hasn’t lost since the regional final two years ago.
“I realized that I have the target on my back and they’re trying to beat me, but I realize if I wrestle the way I can, no one can even touch me, so that’s the mindset going into it,” Whitehill said.
But back to the wrestling room where the two bang around preparing for a medal run. Taylor will likely wind up being the Raiders’ heavyweight next year. The current heavyweight believes his teammate has big things ahead.
“I beat the crap out of him in the room, day in and day out, he deserves to go out there and win. He pays the price to go out there and win,” Whitehill said.
“It’s very fair to say it that way,” said Klepfer. “Colby gets the better of him and he should. He’s 40-50 pounds bigger, but they have really good scraps. Nathan is athletic enough to get in there and mix it up with Colby. He still has a good attitude about it, because that can be tough coming in and being on the short end of the stick scoring a lot of the days.
“There’s not many days were he outscores Colby in some of the live goes, so it’s a big credit to Nathan to come in, and that’s the toughest job in wrestling, to go with the best guy and getting beat up every day. But we two kids in the room seeking out the best kids, Brayden Kunselman grabbing Owen (Reinsel) or Cayden (Walter) and Nathan getting Colby every day.”