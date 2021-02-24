HYDE — When asked for what really was an unfair comparison between the Brookville Raiders’ District 9 champions at 215 pounds and heavyweight of last year vs. this year, both Nathan Taylor and Bryce Rafferty predictably deferred to their former teammate Colby Whitehill.
“I’d have to say no,” said Taylor to the question of which duo was better.
“I’d say no,” Rafferty agreed, both he and Taylor smiling.
Actually, it was Taylor who won last year’s 220-pound title on his way to a fourth-place finish at states while Whitehill won his second state title at heavyweight.
Whitehill is now on the roster at the University of Pittsburgh.
This year, it’s Taylor up to heavyweight and Rafferty in his first year as a full-time starter at 220.
Taylor, ranked No. 2 in the state after finishing fourth at 215 last year, also plowed his way to his second D9 title with three straight pins — Clarion’s Kaoz Baker in 57 seconds, Ridgway’s Jacob Kunselman in 1:38 and Port Allegany’s No. 3 seed Justin Young in 2:55 in the final. Taylor beat Young 9-2 in last year’s 215-pound final.
“Nathan, like Owen, are on that mission and this was just phase one and they have three more weekends and they both plan on being in the same spot the next few weeks,” Raiders head coach Klepfer said.
“I knew that Young was a pretty strong wrestler, but I knew my conditioning and strength would work out,” said Taylor, ranked No. 2 in the state by papowerwrestling.com. “With big guys, I have to just wrestle smart and give it time. I know I’m in better shape and stronger.”
Rafferty, a first-year starter at 215, was seeded second and pinned his way to the final with a first-period fall against Cameron County’s Eden Condon and a second-period pin of Port Allegany’s Derek Kallenborn.
“I was pretty excited and came in really nervous to wrestle today,” Rafferty said. “I shook that off and did what I do best.”
Against top-seeded Aiden Gardner of Redbank Valley, Rafferty built a 5-1 lead going into the third period with a pair of takedowns and an escape. Gardner escaped and took Rafferty down 17 seconds into the third, but Rafferty escaped and countered a Gardner shot into a title-clinching takedown to set the 8-4 final.
“I knew what some of Gardner’s moves were, so I stayed away from those and I was waiting for that match all year and came out on top,” Rafferty said.
“Bryce is hard to score on, he’s long and creates a lot of leverage on people and he’s just saavy,” Klepfer said. “We knew it was a toss-up match coming in, but he wanted this match pretty bad and we had some talks and he felt it was his time to step in there and come away as a district champ.”
Similar to Whitehill’s working on Taylor the past two years in the room during practice, it’s a benefit to Rafferty as well working with his state-ranked teammate.
“I’ve seen a lot of growth from Bryce,” Taylor said. “From the beginning of the year, I was beating him pretty bad and now he understands that I’m not being a bully to him. It’s going to make him better and obviously it did with that medal around his neck. It affected his playoff run that we’re having. There were a lot of tough practices for him and I went through the same thing with Colby. I wasn’t going to make it easy on him.”
“He definitely makes me better,” said Rafferty, who is ranked No. 19 himself. “It might not be easy, but it definitely helps me out.”