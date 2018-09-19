In a week with plenty of close matchups on paper on the District 9 football schedule this week, put the Clarion-Limestone Lions’ trip to Redbank Valley at the top of the list.
The unbeaten Bulldogs (4-0) host the Lions (3-1) in what could likely decide who wins the Small School South Division title. Both teams are 2-0 in divisional play going into Friday.
But just as important long-term is how these teams land in the District 9 Class 1 playoff race. Both are locked into what looks to be a wide-open race for the title and seeding and positioning will be big.
Right now, the Bulldogs are slightly ahead of Smethport, the other unbeaten Class 1A team, in the power rankings standings, but there’s plenty of games remaining. The Lions, Coudersport and Otto-Eldred are all 3-1 with Elk County Catholic and Curwensville at 2-2.
While the Bulldogs were breezing by Sheffield last Saturday, the Lions notched a 34-22 win over Coudersport. It helped avenge last year’s playoff loss to the Falcons, a little, but Lions head coach Dave Eggleton knows this is a new year.
“It was a big game, but not make or break,” Eggleton said. “It was a confidence booster and we felt we were a contender, but looking at the schedule, we have to come to play like that every week. Like this week, it’s a big test. Whoever wins this game has the edge in the division, but that doesn’t decide anything.”
Bulldogs head coach Ed Wasilowski scouted the Lions in person against Coudersport and knows his team has a challenge waiting for it.
“They were impressive last night, that’s for sure,” Wasilowski said after the Sheffield win. “They have a helluva line with skill guys who can definitely go, so we’re definitely going to have our hands full on defense.”
The Lions have a veteran line — center Jimmy Gunning, guards Ben Smith and Justin Goodman, tackles Matt Coleman and Mitch Knepp and Drew Beichner at tight end — they’ve been leaning on with a couple of big-play backs in Austin Newcomb and Ayden Wiles and a first-year starting quarterback Colby Himes.
Newcomb (79 carries, 630 yards, 6 TDs) has piled up some big numbers out of the backfield, carrying the ball 32 times last week. He’s also caught 12 passes for 284 yards and two TDs while returning two kickoffs for scores.
Wiles (54-285, 5 TDs) is certainly a threat as well, taking the pressure off Himes (27-of-52, 530 yards, 6 TDs, 2 Ints.), who’s put up decent passing numbers as well.
“(Newcomb) is the real deal and Wiles both make that offense go behind that great offensive line. We have some work to do if we’re going to compete with them,” Wasilowski said.
While the football field took a heavy hit early in the week with plenty of rain and a soccer tripleheader Monday followed by a junior high game Thursday, the Bulldogs will still try to spread things out on the Lions offensively. Senior quarterback Keaton Kahle will key that effort.
So far this year, Kahle has completed 38 of 58 passes for 467 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 263 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns, both of them long runs and that’s what concerns Eggleton perhaps the most is his dual-threat in the Bulldogs’ offense.
“Our biggest challenge is Keaton at quarterback,” Eggleton said. “You can have great coverage and he can tuck and go. Anytime he’s in the open, he’s a risk to take it all the way. We’re stressing trying to keep him in the pocket and stay in our lane. Wiles and Crawford are good backs and Ethan Hetrick at receiver, he’s a mismatch for almost anybody. We can’t focus on one thing. It’s going to have be every man coming to do their job.”
Wiles (37-349, 2 TDs) leads the team in rushing with Crawford (44-127, 4 TDs) leading the team in running TDs.
Hetrick (8 catches, 164 yards, 3 TDs) leads the Bulldogs in receiving yardage, but Hunter Martz (12-130, 2 TDs) leads in receptions.
The Bulldogs have beaten the Lions 11 of the last 12 meetings, the only C-L win at 53-19 rout in 2016 at C-L. Last year, the Bulldogs were also at home against the Lions in a 40-14 win. The Lions haven’t won in New Bethlehem since 2004’s 42-41 shootout win, losing in six straight trips since then.
In Friday’s other game:
Karns City (1-3) at
Brookville (1-3)
It’s a matchup of teams starving for a win as the Raiders host the Gremlins in another Large School Division matchup for both teams.
And it’s a rare slow start for a Gremlins program with a first-year coach in Joe Sherwin, who was a longtime assistant coach under retired Ed Conto.
Last week, the Gremlins dropped a tough 20-14 decision to arch-rival Moniteau, which beat them for the first time since 2011. The Gremlins trailed 14-0 at halftime before making things interesting in the second half.
Late, the Gremlins may have gotten the raw end of a bad call when a roughing-the-punter penalty appeared to have given Moniteau a game-clinching first down when it shouldn’t have in the final minute.
Still, four turnovers cost the Gremlins dearly in the loss. Devin Ryan ran for 70 yards on nine carries while Hunter Jones gained 59 on 15 carries. Jones (44-339) is the team’s top rusher. Quarterback Anthony Kamenski had completed 24 of 43 passes for 271 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions going into the Moniteau game.
The Raiders try to stop their three-game losing streak and might have found out some things in the second half of last week’s loss at Clarion.
Robert Keth, in his first varsity start at quarterback as the Raiders try to maintain things with starter Jack Krug still out with a broken collarbone, completed 16 of 27 passes for 158 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Raiders got a boost with the return of senior Bryan Dworek to the lineup and he caught eight passes for 65 yards and helped some on defense, although he didn’t play in the secondary full time.
Cabe Park (30-554, 8 TDs) still leads the team in receptions with Ian Thrush (10-190, 3 TDs) coming off a two-TD performance against Clarion. Tucker Wolfe (49-377, 1 TD) is the team’s leading rusher.
Perhaps most important was the Raiders’ defense shutting down Clarion in the second half. Cole LaBenne, Elliot Park and Kyle MacBeth shared the team lead in tackles with seven, with Park’s notching two tackles for losses.
For the season, it’s LaBenne and Trenton Gilhousen leading the team in tackles per game at 6.3.
It’s the 36th meeting between the Raiders and Gremlins. The Raiders ended a seven-game losing streak to them last year with a 40-28 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.