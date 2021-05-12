BROOKVILLE — A two-game winning streak coming to stop, the Brookville Raiders baseball team was routed by Clearfield, 15-4, Tuesday afternoon at McKinley Field.
The Bison (5-8) broke open a 4-3 lead in the fifth with six runs, then added two in the sixth and three more in the seventh for the seven-inning win.
Clearfield left-handed pitcher Hunter Dixon went the distance on the mound, scattering seven hits with four strikeouts and just one walk.
Meanwhile, the Bison banged out 12 hits off three Raiders pitchers as Matt Bailor singled three times and drove in three runs. Nick Domico doubled and singled and Cole Bloom doubled in two runs in the six-run fifth inning.
Jamison Rhoades, the losing pitcher after reaching the fifth and not retiring the first five hitters he faced, had three of the Raiders hits with a double and two singles. Carson Weaver singled twice and Hunter Geer doubled.
Thursday, the Raiders travel to Punxsutawney for a 7 p.m. start. Friday, they host Bradford at 4:15 p.m.
Next week, the regular-season schedule wraps up with Senior Night Monday at home against DuBois Central Catholic at 7 p.m. and Brockway next Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 10
Brookville 6,
DuBois 5
Clinging on to a one-run lead, the Raiders got what they needed as reliever Hunter Geer induced a game-ending double play to stave off a DuBois Beavers rally at Stern Field Monday afternoon.
The Raiders took a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth on the strength of another strong Jace Miner start. Miner also provided punch at the plate, leading off the game with a home run down the left-field line and doubling in a run with two outs in the fourth.
On the mound, Miner ran out of pitches with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. He finished with a two-hitter, striking out 11 and walking four.
The Beavers started their rally before Miner left the game as he walked two before striking out Brycen Dinkfelt for the second out and his allotted 100 pitches — he finished with 102 since he was allowed to finish the final batter.
Michael Orzechowski singled in run off reliever Bryce Weaver, who walked Tyler Newell before getting an inning-ending popup to Nathan Farrell.
Then in the seventh, the Beavers took advantage of a misplayed fly ball and a one-out double by Chandler Ho to cut it to 6-3.
After Geer replace Weaver on the mound, a passed ball brought home Ho and a walk to Alex Pasternak was followed by a Dinkfelt RBI single to cut it to 6-5. But Geer got Nathan Tyler to ground to Chase Palmer at shortstop for the inning-ending twin killing.
Geer needed eight pitches to notch the save for Miner and the Raiders, who are back in action today at home against Clearfield.
Ho took the loss for the Beavers, going five innings and giving up six hits while walking four and striking out six. Austin Mitchell gave up four hits while striking out three in two innings of relief.
Ho had three of the Beavers’ five hits.
The Raiders made it 6-0 with two runs in the sixth off Mitchell. Miner, who went 3-for-4, doubled for the third time and pushing Weaver to third after Weaver was hit by a pitch with one out. Chase Palmer ripped his second hit, doubling in both Miner and Weaver.
THURSDAY, May 6
Brookville 14,
DCC 0
At DCC’s Varischetti Sports Complex after a nine-day layoff, the Raiders came out strong and stopped a two-game losing streak with a 14-0 rout in five innings. It didn’t sound like a long slump, but it was their first win since a 15-11 win over Elk County Catholic at home on April 20.
“It felt like we were in a baseball drought there for the longest time, although you’re seeing rain showers outside,” said Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine, whose team improved to 7-5. “We actually took a couple of days off throughout the last couple of weeks because hitting inside can get pretty stagnant and we didn’t want to develop any bad habits.
“Yesterday, we threw some live pens and I think that carried over today and we did a nice job hitting the baseball.”
The Raiders pounded out 12 hits off three Cardinals pitchers, seven hits and eight runs coming in the second inning. The Cardinals also gift-wrapped plenty of opportunities for the Raiders, five errors leading to a whopping 10 unearned runs with four miscues happening in the first two innings.
Eight different players found the hit column for the Raiders. Jamison Rhoades went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and one of the two RBI singles in the three-run first inning.
Jace Miner, Hunter Geer and Hunter Roney each had two hits. Roney singled in a run in the first inning. Miner doubled in a run and scored twice while Geer singled twice and scored two runs.
In the eight-run second, the Raiders started after two outs and nobody on base. Geer singled and trotted home when Bryce Rafferty blasted a Carter Hickman offering over the right-center field fence for a two-run homer.
“It was nice squaring up the baseball,” Bonfardine said. “A lot of times, with someone throwing in the 70s, you’re going to fly out or roll it over, so we did a nice job of squaring things up. Bryce hit one out and just being able to use all parts of the field, that was a nice job offensively tonight.”
All of that was more than enough for Geer, who needed 67 pitches, 47 of them strikes, to toss a two-hit shutout. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter, hitting one.
“Hunter threw well and had some velocity tonight, holding them to two hits,” Bonfardine said.
Ben Gritzer singled with one out in the second and Damon Foster singled with two outs in the fourth. Brandin Anderson was hit by a pitch in the third inning.