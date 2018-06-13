While the FOE Junior Little League season winds to a close with two more scheduled games, the Kelly Chrysler Jeep Dodge Blue Sox Junior Legion season runs through the end of the month. Here are the latest game reports:
MONDAY, June 11
Punxsutawney 13,
Blue Sox 12
In the second game of a Junior Little League/Legion doubleheader at Kuntz Field, it was the Blue Sox losing to Post 62 for the second time in four days.
The game was originally scheduled for McKinley Field in Brookville, but wet conditions led to the move south.
Both teams struggled to find the strike zone, with a total of 22 walks and 339 pitches. Post 62 won despite walking 14, but outhit the Blue Sox 11-7.
Post 62 trailed 9-7 before scoring six runs in the top of the seventh inning. The Blue Sox rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but left two runners on base as their rally died a run short.
Bryce Rafferty went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored while Danny Lauer doubled twice and scored two runs.
The Blue Sox, who dropped to 1-7 in Indiana County League play, were scheduled to visit Kovacik Insurance in Blairsville Wednesday before hosting SW Jack Drillers of Indiana on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Next week, the Blue Sox visit Marion Center Monday and host Fox Township Wednesday.
FOE 9,
Brackman Chevrolet 4
At Punxsutawney’s Kuntz Field where the game was also moved because of wet field conditions at McKinley, FOE rallied from a 4-0 deficit after 2 1/2 innings to beat Brackman’s.
Owen Caylor replaced starter Ryan Geer in the third inning and threw 2 2/3 innings of hitless and scoreless relief to get the win as FOE rallied with runs in its final four at-bats. Jamison Rhoades closed things out for the save, going two innings with two strikeouts and a walk. The FOE trio combined to throw a three-hitter.
FOE, which improved to 9-3, broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the fifth inning. Rhoades tripled home two runs and came home on a scoring error. In the sixth, Chase Snell scored on a wild pitch and Carson Weaver singled home Geer with two outs to set the final.
Weaver had two hits while Bay Harper doubled and scored two runs.
FOE was scheduled to host FEMCO Machine of Punxsutawney Wednesday. Friday’s game at home against Johnson Motors was moved to DuBois on June 22, the team’s final game of the season.
FRIDAY, June 8
Punxsy 12,
Blue Sox 10
At Kuntz Field in Punxsutawney, Post 62 trailed 8-6 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before scoring six runs to take the lead for good.
The Blue Sox got two hits apiece from Jamison Rhoades, Hunter Geer and Hunter Roney. Geer doubled and tripled while Rhoades and Bryce Rafferty hit doubles.
THURSDAY, June 7
Brackman 6,
FOE 5
Also at Punxsutawney, FOE nearly rallied again to beat Brackman’s, but came up short after trailing 5-0 after two innings.
Hunter Roney and Chase Snell singled in runs to get FOE within 6-5, but it couldn’t muster any more offense.
Jamison Rhoades singled twice, Roney drove in two runs, and Carson Weaver and Owen Caylor added singles.
WEDNESDAY, June 6
Young Twp. 4,
Blue Sox 3
At Young Township, the hosts rallied from a 3-2 deficit with runs in the sixth and bottom of the seventh to beat the visiting Blue Sox.
Jace Miner went six innings and got a no-decision on the mound for the Blue Sox, striking out 11 and giving up just two hits.
Taylor Zmitravich and Jamison Rhoades hit doubles. Hunter Geer, Hunter Roney and Griffin Ruhlman singled.
