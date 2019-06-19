BROOKVILLE — Extending its winning streak to eight straight games, the Brookville Blue Sox Junior Legion baseball team maintained its hold on first place of the Indiana County League with a pair of wins last week against Young Township.
The Blue Sox (11-2) were scheduled to host Walbeck Insurance of Homer City Monday, but that game was postponed with no makeup announced. They’ll travel to Walbeck for a Wednesday night doubleheader, weather permitting.
Next Monday, they’re back at home against Punxsutawney to start a four-game week. They host Marion Center Wednesday, then visit SW Jack in Indiana next Friday.
Last Friday at McKinley Field, the Blue Sox blanked Young Township, 10-0, in five innings. Griffin Ruhlman tossed a four-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks to get the win on the mound.
At the plate, the Blue Sox banged out 12 hits, five of them doubles from Hunter Geer, Ruhlman, Bryce Rafferty, Jamison Rhoades and Hunter Roney. Ruhlman had three hits while Geer and Rafferty each had two.
Last Wednesday at Young Township, the Blue Sox scored seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to wrap up a 12-1 six-inning win. Rhoades tossed a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks.
The Blue Sox had 15 hits with seven players getting at least one. Ruhlman singled three times while Rhoades, Geer and Rafferty each had two hits with Geer doubling and tripling and Rafferty hitting a double. Roney doubled.
SENIOR LEGION 3-1 — The combined team of Punxsutawney and Brookville is off to a 3-1 start in the Jefferson County League.
In its last game, Post 62 routed Curwensville in four innings, 17-0, last Tuesday. Aaron park went 3-for-4 with a home run and five runs batted in. Seth Dunkle had two hits and scored four runs. Chase Palmer doubled. Tanner and Cole LaBenne each singled with Cole driving in two runs and Tanner pushing home one.
Logan Johnston pitched four no-hit innings, striking out eight.
Post 62 visits DuBois Wednesday and Marion Center for a doubleheader on Sunday. Next Tuesday, it hosts Curwensville.