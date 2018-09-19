CLARION — Too much too early and that summed up the Brookville Raiders’ trip to Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium last Friday night.
In a 28-15 loss to the Clarion Bobcats, the Raiders found themselves down 28-0 after the Bobcats scored in four of their first five possessions of the game. But what looked to be another Bobcats rout of the Raiders — they’d Mercy Ruled the Raiders and scored 50 or more points in five of their last six meeting — turned into an encouraging finish, perhaps, for the Raiders.
With another new starting quarterback with sophomore Robert Keth, the Raiders scored twice in the second half and blanked the Bobcats defensively, forcing four second-half punts.
“We challenged them at halftime,” said Raiders head coach Scott Park, whose team fell to 1-3. “Coming in, we wanted to try to do some things. We felt we were getting pushed around in situations we shouldn’t have. I thought we gut-checked ourselves pretty good and they accepted the challenge and I thought they played really good football the second half.”
But it was early on that made the difference as the Bobcats, who remained unbeaten at 4-0, built a big lead quick.
Logan Minich led the charge for the Bobcats, running for 172 yards on 21 carries, scoring twice on runs of 10 and 62 yards while opening the game’s scoring with a 7-yard TD pass from quarterback Archer Mills.
“We got Logan rolling again and we’re going to try to see if we can get him rolling in the second half, both of those guys (Sam Minich),” said Bobcats head coach Larry Wiser, who referred to some cramping issues holding them up.
Mills was effective throwing the ball as well, completing 12 of 16 passes for 134 yards. Sam Minich caught seven passes for 79 yards.
“It was a running game tonight and Archer threw key passes there on short yardage plays,” Wiser said.
Sam Minich’s 1-yard run with 25 seconds left before halftime put the Bobcats up comfortably at 28-0 and a Mercy Rule running clock scenario appeared to be just around the corner.
But that didn’t happen. The Raiders, limited to 40 yards of offense and just four first downs in the first half, managed to move the ball with sophomore Robert Keth who was making his first start at quarterback in place of the injured Jack Krug. He wound up completing 16 of 27 passes with two touchdown passes, both to Ian Thrush, and two interceptions.
A big boost to the Raiders, especially on offense and some on defense, was the return of senior all-state receiver Bryan Dworek. He caught eight passes for 65 yards and ran for six yards on three carries. Thrush caught five passes for 51 yards while Cabe Park had two catches for 36 yards and three carries going for minus-4 yards.
“It was nice (having Dworek back) and hopefully we get a little healthier this week going into Karns City,” Coach Park said.
The Raiders started the game in the wing-T offensive set, but went nowhere.
“We were trying to put the guys in the best situation to be successful,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “We thought we would be able to handle them up front with our big guys and that didn’t quite happen, plus Robert being back there for the first time, we were trying to shorten the game. The downside of that is that we can’t sustain drives and with our regular offense, we’re making the game longer for them. There were two theories to that.
“In the second half when we came out and opened it up, I thought Robert, for three days at quarterback, I thought he did really well.”
The Raiders scored off a Clarion turnover when Kyle MacBeth’s interception of Mills on the opening possession of the second half led to a Raiders 91-yard, 12-play scoring drive finished off with Keth’s 9-yard TD pass to Thrush.
Two turnovers and a stalled drive at the Bobcats’ 10 over the next three possessions kept the Raiders from making it more interesting. They scored with 70 seconds on the clock when Keth found Thrush again on a 4-yard pass.
So as bad as they started, the Raiders might have found something to leave Clarion with. It certainly gave the Bobcats’ Wiser some things to look at.
“They came in and ran a completely different defense than we anticipated they were going to run,” Wiser said. “They ran a 5-3, got outside but I’m not sure why we couldn’t keep going outside. … For this team to get better each week, we have to maintain ourselves the entire football game, not just the first half. It was great in the first half, but disappointing coming out in the second half. I’m not taking anything away from Brookville. They made some nice adjustments. I give them credit for whatever they were doing.”
The defensive breakthrough late in the game might be as big of a key as Keth’s solid debut at quarterback.
“That’s a great thing to build on and that’s what we talked to them about after the game,” Park added. “This is great to build on and move forward. There are no excuses that we shouldn’t be four quarters of taxed out football from hereon out. They proved tonight they could do it.
“We had some guys who really stepped up tonight and the defensive ends really played well the second half. (Colby) Whitehill inside, Marshall Hunt and D-ends Nathan (Taylor) and Elliot (Park) and Marshall … I thought Coach Nosker did a nice job mixing it up and changing at halftime. I’m pleased where we’re at and it sucks that we lost, but there are definitely a lot of positives to build on.”
