DuBOIS — Using a stifling defense that limited Kane to just nine first-half yards, the Clarion Bobcats overcame a couple of touchdown returns and pulled away for a 27-13 win over the Wolves in last Saturday’s Class 2A semifinal game at DuBois’ E.J. Mansell Stadium.
Next up for the now 10-1 Bobcats is the lone team to beat them this year in defending champion Ridgway, which blasted them 42-0 back on Oct. 4.
“We’ll give our kids a couple days off here and get back to work on Tuesday,” said Bobcats head coach Larry Wiser. “The kids are looking forward to getting Ridgway again, but I thought they were good about not losing sight today.
“I don’t think they ever looked past Kane. I was impressed with Kane last week against Brookville. They play with a lot heart and are tough on both sides of the ball, and their special teams tonight — their punter put us in some tough situations a couple times.”
The Bobcats outgained the Wolves (6-5), 506-61, but two big returns by Wolves senior Jake Alcorn had his team leading 13-7 after his 34-yard interception return with 3:27 left in the second quarter. Alcorn returned a punt 75 yards for the first score of the game at the 8:13 mark of the first quarter.
Kane held that 7-0 advantage past the midway point of the second quarter before the teams combined to score three times in the final five minutes of the half.
Clarion pulled even on a 1-yard touchdown run by Austin Newcomb with 4:58 left in the second quarter. Newcomb, who took a big hit a couple plays earlier, never returned to the game following the score.
The Bobcat defense then forced a quick three-and-out, but a booming 49-yard punt by Teddy Race pinned Clarion at its one 1-yard line.
A pass interference penalty on the first play gave Clarion some breathing room, but disaster struck the Bobcats on the ensuing play as Alcorn picked off Clarion quarterback Calvin German and returned it 24 yards to paydirt. Kane’s extra point hit the upright, as the Wolves led 13-7.
German and Bobcats answered right back with a quick 5-play, 80-yard scoring drive that gave Clarion the lead for good. German hit Cutter Boggess for 48 yards on third-and-5 before finding Ethan Burford behind the defense for a 32-yard touchdown two plays later.
Beau Verdill’s extra point put Clarion up 14-13 with 1:04 left in the first half, and the Bobcats never relinquished it.
German threw two TD passes in the second half to finish the Bobcats’ 20-0 run to end the game, a 63-yarder to Burford at the 9:35 mark of the third quarter and a 1-yarder to Hunter Craddock with 7:39 left in the fourth.
German overcame the first-half pick six to put together a big night, completing 14 of 23 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns. Burford hauled in five of those balls for 176 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Bobcats also ran for 202 yards while outgaining the Wolves 506-61. Cutter Boggess (20-76), Newcomb (10-54) and Cooper Shall (7-51) all ran for at least 50 yards. Boggess also added five catches for 95 yards to finish with 171 combined yards.
“What a tough start there, but I have to give our kids a lot of credit with the way they hung in there and stayed disciplined,” said Clarion coach Larry Wiser. “I’m really proud of the defense and the effort they made tonight. And offensively, after some early errors, they came back.
“Calvin (German), there were a lot of reasons he could have went in the tank, but he stayed positive and did a great job hitting Ethan (Burford) as he always seems to do. He got us back into the game with a couple of those key passes.
Cutter Boggess, what do you say. He’s a guy who can play almost any position. I also have to give a lot of credit to our offensive line tonight too. We also have some young backs come in there in the second half to run the ball, and (Coach) Dave (Eggleton) made some great adjustments.”
Newcomb left the game early with an injury. He missed two games during the regular season, including the loss to Ridgway, and his status for this weekend is unknown.
Clarion carried that momentum over into the second half as Burford’s second touchdown catch gave the Bobcats a seven-point lead at 20-13 just 2:25 into the third quarter.
Kane picked up one first down on following possession but were again forced to punt. Clarion went right back to the air, as German hit Hunter Craddock down the right seam for 31 yards down to the Kane 32.
Clarion looked to be in business again, but a fumble by Shall on the next play doomed the drive.
Kane looked to get something started on offense, picking up a pair of first downs to get out to its own 39. However, a sack by Clarion’s Kyle Bottaro slowed down the Wolves, who later decided to punt on fourth-and-two at their own 46. Bottaro returned to the lineup Saturday after missing several weeks of action.
Clarion got the ball at its own 20, with Boggess ripping off a 14-yard run on the final play of the third quarter. That kicked off an 80-yard scoring drive that saw the Bobcats dominate time possession in the fourth quarter.
Shall had three carries for 29 yards on Clarion’s final touchdown drive of the night, while Boggess added an 11-yard run and 24-yard catch that set up Craddock’s TD grab that put the game away.