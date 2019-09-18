BROOKVILLE — The Clarion Bobcats overcame five turnovers while the Brookville Raiders couldn’t get things going after losing quarterback Jack Krug to an ankle injury in the first quarter.
All that led to a 29-12 win in a battle of unbeatens for the Bobcats, who kept their perfect record intact at 4-0. The Raiders fell to 3-1 as they’ll move forward not knowing the status of their junior left-hander.
Krug appeared to turn his ankle as he was scrambling away from a Bobcats rush and hopped out of bounds with about three minutes remaining in the first quarter. He didn’t return and the Raiders didn’t score again until midway through the fourth quarter to get within 22-12.
“It’s tough when you lose a guy like that, but I thought we still played some good football,” said Brookville head coach Scott Park. “We had some missed opportunities and we were still in the game until late.”
Things started out well enough for the Raiders, who won the toss and took the opening kickoff 72 yards on 17 plays as Krug used both his legs and his arm. In one drive and two plays, he completed 6 of 11 passes for 61 yards while rushing three times for 14 yards, capping things off with an 11-yard TD run. The Raiders led 6-0 after the failed point-after at the 6:44 mark.
Just like last week against Karns City, the Bobcats got off to a rough start as a fumble on their second play of the game gave the ball back to the Raiders at the Clarion 35.
However, an incomplete pass and intentional grounding call backed the Raiders into their own territory at the 48. Krug was then chased out of the pocket and injured his ankle on the scramble. Junior Robert Keth, who replaced Krug last year for most of last season and threw for over 2,000 yards, took over at quarterback for the rest of the night.
“Give Brookville credit for hanging in there after losing a big player like that,” said Clarion head coach Larry Wiser. “(Robert) Keth is a good quarterback in his own right. It obviously changes a little bit as to what we had game-planned for.”
But the Bobcats were stingy, intercepting Keth twice as he completed 9 of 21 passes for 56 yards.
On the first play of the second quarter, Clarion converted a fourth down at the Raiders’ 37 as quarterback Cal German connected with Ethan Burford who broke a tackle at the 7 and ran into the end zone. Beau Verdill added the point-after for a 7-6 lead.
German finished 5-of-12 passing for 165 yards with two touchdowns along with his first two interceptions of the year. Burford caught two passes for 72 yards while Cutter Boggess also caught two passes for 76 yards.
After being limited to 16 yards rushing in the first half, Bobcats running back Austin Newcomb finished with 135 yards on 20 carries and two second-half TD runs of 2 yards in the third quarter and 26 yards for the final points of the game in the fourth.
Brookville answered the Bobcats’ first TD with a 14-play drive to move the ball from its own 34 to the Clarion 25 before a sack on fourth down turned the ball over to Clarion.
The Bobcats were unable to do anything as after a pair of Geman completions to Cutter Boggess for 21 and Christian Simko of 17 yards, Raiders junior cornerback Kyle MacBeth intercepted a German pass along the sideline, giving the Raiders the ball at their own 31.
MacBeth has five interceptions in four game, including a pair of pickoffs in each of the first two games.
Brookville held the ball the remainder of the quarter before a desperation pass as time expired in the half was intercepted by Colton Zacherl.
“I’m proud of our defense tonight,” said Wiser. “They were on the field a lot. We’re still dealing with some injuries as we were without Kyle Bottaro tonight, although we got Mitch Knepp back and it was nice to see him out there.”
Clarion took the second-half kickoff and drove 60 yards on six plays with German connecting on a 49-yard TD pass to Boggess. Verdill added the point-after kick for a 14-6 lead at the 9:23 mark.
Bobcats lineman Gabe Coull’s interception set up his team’s next TD just over two minutes later. On second-and-1 at the Raiders’ 42, Keth was intercepted by Coull as Keth fell to the ground. He returned the pickoff to the 6, although a penalty on the Bobcats on the return put them at the 16.
Three Newcomb runs later, the Bobcats scored on his 2-yarder. A high snap on the point-after kick led holder Christian Simko to scramble for a two-point conversion to put the Bobcats up 22-6 with 7:21 left in the third.
The Raiders came up with a pair of turnovers in Clarion territory, but the Raiders were unable to capitalize on either takeaway and turned the ball over on downs each time.
“We had some missed opportunities and yet we were still in the game,” said Park. “Our kids have the confidence and know they can play with anybody. We just have to regroup and keep working on things.”
Early in the fourth, Clarion was forced to punt from its own end zone after taking over at oits own 14 following another turnover on downs by Brookville. A sack and a penalty pushed the Bobcats back to their own 2.
After the punt, Brookville took over at the Bobcats’ 24. This time the Raiders cashed in on the third play Cole Labenne scored on a 4-yard run. The two-point pass fell incomplete and Clarion led 22-12 with 8:15 left in the game.
Labenne paced the Brookville ground game with 41 yards on 14 carries. Ian Thrush caught seven passes for 81 yards while Labenne added five catches for 20 yards.
Yet after another Bobcats turnover, the Raiders had a chance to creep closer as they recovered a fumble on the first play of the Bobcats’ next possession. But they failed to capitalize and turned the ball back to Clarion after four downs.
Clarion answered with a game-securing touchdown. Newcomb ran the ball six straight times totaling 70 yards with the last 26 ending up in the end zone, setting the final with 3:03 left.