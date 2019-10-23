BROCKWAY — The Clarion Bobcats football team already had a lot of weapons, but last Friday the Bobcats got their top weapon in Austin Newcomb back after being absent from the team for two games.
Picking up where he left off, Newcomb scored four touchdowns, two rushing, one receiving and added another one on a kickoff return to help Clarion rout Brockway, 63-13, at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway.
That puts the Bobcats at 8-1 going into their regular-season finale at home Friday against District 3’s James Buchanan, a Class 3A school located in Mercersburg.
And while playoff seeding is still not finalized, it’s very likely the Bobcats land in the No. 2 spot, presuming Ridgway beats Union/A-C Valley Friday night. See preview story for more on the playoff scenarios ahead.
Against the Rovers, the Bobcats actually fell behind 13-7 54 seconds into the second quarter before reeling off the final 56 points, leading 34-13 by halftime and getting the PIAA Mercy Rule’s running clock moving by the 8:53 mark of the third quarter with a 48-13 lead .
The Bobcats scored on eight of their nine possessions.
“Offensively they didn’t shut us down at all,” said Clarion head coach Larry Wiser. “The only punt we had came when we had the JV players in there. I was pleased to have Austin back in the lineup and he had a heckuva game. He played linebacker on defense for us for the first time and he did a pretty nice job.”
Newcomb gained 112 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns while catching a 41-yard TD pass. He also returned the opening kickoff of the second half 86 yards for a score.
Newcomb went over 1,000 yards for the season and 4,000 yards for his career.
Also for the Bobcats, Cutter Boggess ran for 108 yards on six carries with two TDs on runs of 66 and 3 yards in the third quarter. Quarterback Cal German completed 4 of 6 passes for 109 yards, tossing two TDs to Hunter Craddock for 51 yards and Newcomb just before halftime.
Things didn’t start well for Clarion as Brockway took the opening kickoff and methodically marched down the field on a 12-play drive with 11 coming via the run before Jon Wood tossed a 10-yard screen pass to Conner Ford for the first score of the game at the 5:48 mark of the first quarter.
It took the Bobcats six plays to answer with Newcomb’s 10-yard TD run. The blocked point-after kick kept the Rovers up 7-6 just over two minutes after Brockway’s TD.
The Rovers used the rest of the quarter moving from their own 23 to the Clarion 31 by the end of the first quarter. Two plays into the second quarter, Wood slipped out of a couple attempts at a sack before finding a wide-open Austin Schmader on a 34-yard TD pass. The point-after kick was no good and Brockway led 13-7 with 11:06 to play in the first half.
After Colton Zacherl returned the kickoff 30 yards to the Brockway 42, Clarion took just five plays to score with Colton Zacherl finishing things off on a 14-yard touchdown run. Cal German completed a pass to Cutter Boggess on the two-point conversion giving Clarion the lead for good at 14-13 with 9:04 to play in the half.
“I felt comfortable coming out,” said Wiser. “Maybe I need to work a bit more on my pregame speech or whatever though. That Wood kid is the real deal and we wanted to key our defense toward him. We made a few adjustments which settled our defense down a bit.”
The Bobcats forced the Rovers to punt on the ensuing possession and scored three touchdowns in the final 5:12 of the first half, German’s TD pass to Craddock, Newcomb’s 30-yard run and German’s 41-yarder to Newcomb with 12 seconds left before halftime.
Ben Smith’s interception and return of a Conner Ford pass came one play before Newcomb’s 30-yarder.
Newcomb was back at it to start the second half, returning the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. Beau Verdill made the first of three point-after kicks for a 41-13 lead.
After stopping Brockway on downs from the Clarion 34, Boggess took the handoff on the first play and ran 66 yards for another Bobcats score for a 48-13 lead, starting the Mercy Rule running clock.
Boggess added his 3-yard TD run near the end of the third quarter for a 55-13 lead.
The final score of the contest came on a 73-yard run by Breckin Rex. Cooper Shall ran in the two-point conversion to set the final score of 63-13.
For Brockway, which fell to 2-7, Wood rushed 15 times for 95 yards while Ford rushed 22 times for 75 yards. Wood completed all three of his pass attempts for 64 yards with two going for the Rovers’ touchdowns. Schmader caught two passes for 62 yards.