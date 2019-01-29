BROOKVILLE — With the spring season right around the corner, the Brookville Raiders baseball team has a new coach.
Nathan Bonfardine, a 2013 BAHS graduate and an elementary school math teacher in his second year in the district, was hired last week to replace Bruce Ferry who retired as well last week.
Bonfardine, who turns 24 in April, has already been in the coaching ranks the past three years under Ferry, including last year as the junior varsity coach, and in football as a volunteer assistant since graduation.
“I feel honored to be held to that standing at a young age,” Bonfardine said. “It’s almost too good to be true the last few years. Acquiring a teaching job right out of college and now transitioning from a volunteer assistant of many sports the past four, five years to now being a head coach, I’m ecstatic to be taking over such a talented team.”
A three-sport athlete in high school in football, baseball and wrestling, Bonfardine attended Clarion University and played baseball for two years. He graduated with a teaching degree in 2017 and started at Brookville as an eighth-grade math teacher last school year before moving to Hickory Grove this year.
He coached under Ferry and helped coach the Raiders to their 2017 run to the PIAA semifinals.
“Bruce was such a role model for me as a start this part of my teaching and coaching career,” Bonfardine said. “Learning what it takes to be a successful coach by helping him the past few years have been greatly appreciated. The knowledge learned the past few years plus my own experiences through my high school and college baseball have really prepared me for this experience.”
Bonfardine was a junior starter when the Raiders won their Class 2A title in 2012. That’s about when he began playing for the Grays, primarily as a catcher.
The Raiders were 10-9 last year, falling to Brockway in the Class 2A semifinals. Only one regular was lost to graduation and most of the roster was part of the 2017 postseason run.
“Knowing the history of these players and understanding the work ethic, I’m confident the players are going to be hungry for another run into the state playoffs,” Bonfardine said. “Coming up short last year will fuel the fire and motivate the players to exceed districts and wade deep into the playoffs similar to 2017.”
Bonfardine said preseason workouts would begin soon along with him filling out a coaching staff, pending board approval. Last year, the Raiders fielded a junior varsity squad for the first time in five seasons.
“I’m stoked, honestly,” Bonfardine said. “I have a good group starting out, a lot of talent. We’re fairly young with a few seniors. Keeping the numbers high with a young roster is important.”
