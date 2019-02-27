HYDE — The Raiders upped their District 9 individual title total to a Class 2A-record 113, passing Ridgway’s 112 at last Saturday’s district tournament.
Junior heavyweight Colby Whitehill and freshman Owen Reinsel both dominated their way to titles, each going 3-0 and holding up their No. 1 seeds.
It’s the 32nd straight year the Raiders — 1987 is the last titleless season — have had at least one champion, easiest the longest streak ever among D9 Class 2A schools.
Both continued their strong seasons. Whitehill, ranked No. 2 in the state, has been focused on much more than a second straight D9 title. But he wasn’t distracted as he made short work of three foes with a combined pinning time of 101 seconds.
“I’m just trying to get on and off the mat as quick as possible,” Whitehill said.
He certainly has accomplished that, upping his pins done in less than a minute to 14.
He opened with an eight-second pin of Port Allegany’s Nicholas Carinci. He pinned No. 4 seed Shawn Nystrom of Kane in 47 seconds and needed 46 seconds to take care of No. 6 seed Hayden Thompson of Brockway in the final.
He’ll take a 32-0 record to Sharon and he’s up to 85-13 for his career, including a 22-1 record on the mat with 19 pins against D9 foes the past two seasons. He went 2-1 against fellow state medalist Steve McClure of Curwensville last year, his only blemish.
This year, he has 22 pins overall with eight forfeit wins and two decisions, both of those coming against state-ranked foes, No. 6 Dalton Seace of Chestnut Ridge and No. 9 Max Wills of Greenville.
“He’s a guy on a mission who knows exactly what he wants,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “I’ve coached few kids in 20 years who are like him. He’s going after it and this is phase one. We have two more weeks and hopefully we can keep it going.”
“The key for me is to stay healthy and keep the right mindset,” Whitehill said.
Reinsel was the top seed in an eight-man 106-pound bracket and didn’t take long to get to the finals either, actually doing Whitehill better in his first two bouts with a combined pin total of 32 seconds. He decked No. 8 seed Gavin Fehlman of Sheffield in 19 seconds, then put Redbank Valley’s No. 4 seed Ridge Cook on his back in 13 seconds in the semifinals.
It was a rematch with returning state qualifier Bryent Johnson of Port Allegany in the finals. Reinsel pinned Johnson in 1:36 in their D9 Duals matchup, but this time around it wasn’t quite as dominating.
Johnson actually scored the initial takedown in the first period, but Reinsel escaped and controlled things from there. He escaped to start the second, took Johnson down and then scored two nearfall points for a 6-2 lead after two period.
Then in the third he added a takedown to set the final at 8-2.
“I had high confidence after pinning him at the Duals,” Reinsel said. “I felt I could do that again, but it didn’t happen the way I wanted it to. Coach always tells us that good wrestlers always find a way to win and that’s what I ended up doing.
“I just wanted to get out and take him down a few times and maybe get some back points and be fine.”
He improved to 30-3 going to Sharon. His three losses are to No. 6 Kai Burkett of Chestnut Ridge (2-0 at the PIAA Duals) and twice to Mifflin County’s Nicholas Allison (ranked No. 8 in Class 3A) at the King of the Mountain Tournament over the holiday break.
“It feels pretty good (winning a title) as a freshman,” Reinsel said. “I wasn’t expecting this, but it feels pretty good. It definitely increases my confidence by a lot and makes me think I can place at states. I made it six times before (in junior wrestling) and didn’t place, so that’s my goal.”
Reinsel is second on the team to Whitehill with 19 pins and just three non-bonus point wins with three decisions to go with eight forfeit wins.
“It was pretty impressive, truthfully,” Klepfer said. “It’s a seasoned kid who knows he’s tough on top, so if he finds a way to get on top, he’s going to be all right. I can’t say enough about him. He didn’t panic in the final, got tough when he had to and started to pick him apart with single legs and that was the difference.”
