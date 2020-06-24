BROOKVILLE — Second Strike Lanes, formerly known at Brookville Lanes, recently started a Pro Shot League, a weekly setup on Thursday using different professional oiling patterns on the lanes.
It'll be a cumulative points standings that after one week had 18 bowlers. Points are awarded on weekly finish from a three-game series in relation to other competing bowlers, as noted below. Point system: 1st place, 50 points. 2nd place, 30 points. 3rd place, 25 points. 4th place, 20 points. 5th place, 15 points. 6th-10th, 10 points. 11th-20th, 5 points.
The first week of bowling on June 11 used the "44-inch Hardwick" finish:
1. Chris Sharp;50
2. Harry Mallow;30
3. Alex Nelson; 25
4. Brian Kammerdeiner;20
5. Greg Malloy;15
6. Steph Anthony;10
7. Jim Rhodes;10
8. Jonathan Delaney;10
9. Josh Anthony;10
10. John Heard;10
11. Dalton Doverspike;5
12. John McRae;5
13. John Eppley;5
14. Scott Reynolds;5
15. Lily Lehnhardt;5
16. Chandler Strawcutter;5
17. Ashley Buzard;5
18. Todd Ishman;5