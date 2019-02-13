BANTAM
Feb. 9
Power Balls;54;26
Three Amigos;52;28
Kitty Cat;50;30
Slapshots;38;42
Bowler Boys;32.5;47.5
Magic;28.5;51.5
High Series
Boys
Mason Porter;347
Andrew Bazylak;312
Dylan Price;266
Nelson Wimer;250
Girls
Julie Greeley;323
Natalie Himes;317
Ryleigh Rinker;277
Julie Rinker;277
High Games
Boys
Mason Porter;150
Andrew Bazylak;140
Nelson Wimer;108
AJ Held;104
Girls
Julie Greeley;130
Natalie Himes;119
Ryleigh Rinker;111
Laela Kammerdeiner;102
YOUTH
Feb. 9
Mixed Four;22;6
Chris is Bald;21;7
Flaming Warriors;20;8
Webears;16.5;11.5
IRWC;15.5;12.5
Mighty Bowlers;11.5;16.5
Can I Buy a Strike;11;17
Knuckleheads;10.5;17.5
Lightning Strikes;10.18
High Series
Boys
Dakota Trayer;554
Griffen Wolfe;535
Hunter Lewis;534
Brad Byerly;533
Hunter Smith;528
Girls
Tiffany Trayer;518
Megrah Suhan;501
Autum Held;408
Maddy Simpson;399
Liana Wolfe;371
High Games
Boys
Dakota Trayer;215
Griffen Wolfe;209
Brad Byerly;201
Conner Smith;189
Hunter Smith;189
Girls
Tiffany Trayer;193
Megrah Suhan;169
McKenna Simpson;158
Autum Held;152
Maddy Simpson;146
SILVER B
Jan. 30
Escorts;9;11
Glenn Storage;7;13
Coolspring Flywheelers;4;16
Legal Eagles;4;16
High Series
Ashley Buzard;494
Lisa Lamoreaux;490
Carol Cox;488
Janet Delp;481
Teri Shick;463
High Games
Ashley Buzard;494
Lisa Lamoreaux;490
Carol Cox;488
Janet Delp;481
Teri Shick;463
High Games
Lisa Lamoreaux;182
Carol Cox;172
Bonnie Glenn;171
Ashley Buzard;169
Ann Packett;168
