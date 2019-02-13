BANTAM

Feb. 9

Power Balls;54;26

Three Amigos;52;28

Kitty Cat;50;30

Slapshots;38;42

Bowler Boys;32.5;47.5

Magic;28.5;51.5

High Series

Boys

Mason Porter;347

Andrew Bazylak;312

Dylan Price;266

Nelson Wimer;250

Girls

Julie Greeley;323

Natalie Himes;317

Ryleigh Rinker;277

Julie Rinker;277

High Games

Boys

Mason Porter;150

Andrew Bazylak;140

Nelson Wimer;108

AJ Held;104

Girls

Julie Greeley;130

Natalie Himes;119

Ryleigh Rinker;111

Laela Kammerdeiner;102

YOUTH

Feb. 9

Mixed Four;22;6

Chris is Bald;21;7

Flaming Warriors;20;8

Webears;16.5;11.5

IRWC;15.5;12.5

Mighty Bowlers;11.5;16.5

Can I Buy a Strike;11;17

Knuckleheads;10.5;17.5

Lightning Strikes;10.18

High Series

Boys

Dakota Trayer;554

Griffen Wolfe;535

Hunter Lewis;534

Brad Byerly;533

Hunter Smith;528

Girls

Tiffany Trayer;518

Megrah Suhan;501

Autum Held;408

Maddy Simpson;399

Liana Wolfe;371

High Games

Boys

Dakota Trayer;215

Griffen Wolfe;209

Brad Byerly;201

Conner Smith;189

Hunter Smith;189

Girls

Tiffany Trayer;193

Megrah Suhan;169

McKenna Simpson;158

Autum Held;152

Maddy Simpson;146

SILVER B

Jan. 30

Escorts;9;11

Glenn Storage;7;13

Coolspring Flywheelers;4;16

Legal Eagles;4;16

High Series

Ashley Buzard;494

Lisa Lamoreaux;490

Carol Cox;488

Janet Delp;481

Teri Shick;463

High Games

Ashley Buzard;494

Lisa Lamoreaux;490

Carol Cox;488

Janet Delp;481

Teri Shick;463

High Games

Lisa Lamoreaux;182

Carol Cox;172

Bonnie Glenn;171

Ashley Buzard;169

Ann Packett;168

