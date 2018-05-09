SILVER B
May 2
Escorts;48;16
Glenn Storage;39;25
Leadbetter Auto;31;33
Coolspring Flywheelers;27;37
Park Acres;23;41
High Series
Ashley Buzard;504
Ann Packett;468
Carol Cox;440
Roxanne Thornton;438
Bonnie Glenn;432
High Games
Roxanne Thornton;191
Ashley Buzard;186
Ann Packett;168
Carol Cox;161
Bonnie Glenn;158
CHURCH
April 30
Church of God;48;8
Presbyterian 1;43;13
Mount Pleasant;37;19
Presbyterian 2;35;21
Church of Christ;30;26
Roseville Chapel;30;26
Evan. Mixed;27.5;28.5
Gateway;22;34
Egypt;20;36
Immaculate Conception;18.5;37.5
Mount Tabor;18;38
High Series
Men
Geoff Seacrist;622
Russ Goddard Sr.;622
Jim Rhodes;612
Kirby Nupp;608
Bill Gatehouse;575
Rick Caylor;551
Women
Jamie Toven;486
High Games
Men
Geoff Seacrist;280
Russ Goddard Sr.;239
Russ Goddard Sr;227
Kirby Nupp;222
Bill Gatehouse;216
Denny Bartley;215
Women
Jamie Toven;190
