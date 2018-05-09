SILVER B

May 2

Escorts;48;16

Glenn Storage;39;25

Leadbetter Auto;31;33

Coolspring Flywheelers;27;37

Park Acres;23;41

High Series

Ashley Buzard;504

Ann Packett;468

Carol Cox;440

Roxanne Thornton;438

Bonnie Glenn;432

High Games

Roxanne Thornton;191

Ashley Buzard;186

Ann Packett;168

Carol Cox;161

Bonnie Glenn;158

CHURCH

April 30

Church of God;48;8

Presbyterian 1;43;13

Mount Pleasant;37;19

Presbyterian 2;35;21

Church of Christ;30;26

Roseville Chapel;30;26

Evan. Mixed;27.5;28.5

Gateway;22;34

Egypt;20;36

Immaculate Conception;18.5;37.5

Mount Tabor;18;38

High Series

Men

Geoff Seacrist;622

Russ Goddard Sr.;622

Jim Rhodes;612

Kirby Nupp;608

Bill Gatehouse;575

Rick Caylor;551

Women

Jamie Toven;486

High Games

Men

Geoff Seacrist;280

Russ Goddard Sr.;239

Russ Goddard Sr;227

Kirby Nupp;222

Bill Gatehouse;216

Denny Bartley;215

Women

Jamie Toven;190

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.