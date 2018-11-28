BANTAM
Nov. 24
Slapshots;26.5;9.5
Kitty Cat;24;12
Power Balls;23;13
Three Amigos;22;14
Bowler Boys;14;22
Magic;13.5;22.5
High Series
Boys
Aaron Brosius;245
Mason Porter;244
Dylan Price;232
Andrew Bazylak;214
Girls
Julie Greeley;296
Natalie Himes;241
Maya Kammerdeiner;236
Laela Kammerdeiner;225
High Games
Boys
Aaron Brosius;98
Mason Porter;92
Dylan Price;92
Andrew Bazylak;87
Girls
Julie Greeley;113
Julie Rinker;98
Natalie Himes;95
Maya Kammerdeiner;87
TEENER
Nov. 24
Flaming Warriors;22;14
Mixed Four;21;15
Knuckleheads;20;16
Webears;20;16
Lightning Strikes;17;19
IRWC;16;20
Mighty Bowlers;14;22
Can I Buy a Strike;14;22
Chris is Bald;12;24
High Series
Boys
Hunter Lewis;684
Brad Byerly;624
Joshua Ford;536
Griffen Wolfe;536
Jarrett Haugh;533
Girls
Megrah Suhan;546
Maddy Simpson;446
Autum Held;395
Cadence Suhan;369
McKenna Simpson;344
High Games
Boys
Hunter Lewis;246
Brad Byerly;243
Hayden Reitz;217
Griffen Wolfe;210
Joshua Ford;201
Under-12
Alex Glenn;166
Blake Porter;151
Girls
Megrah Suhan;208
Maddy Simpson;168
Cadence Suhan;147
Autum Held;144
Liana Wolfe;125
CHURCH
Nov. 19
Prebyterian 1;39.5;8.5
NRC;35;13
Presbyterian 2;27;21
Church of Christ;22;26
Mount Tabor;20;28
Evan. Mixed;18;30
High Series
Men
Russ Goddard Jr.;660
Jim Rhodes;629
Alan Reitz;594
Bill Gatehouse;572
Walt Shields;557
Kevin Alexander;555
Women
Jamie Toven;465
High Games
Men
Rick Caylor;244
Alan Reitz;233
Russ Goddard Jr.;232
Russ Goddard Jr.;227
Jim Rhodes;222
Alan Reitz;220
Jim Rhoades;213
Walt Shields;213
Women
Jamie Toven;178
MIXED COUPLES
Nov. 18
Jokers;28;16
Second Strike;27;17
Real Sports;18;26
One Short;15;29
High Series
Men
Brian Kammerdeiner;693
Scott Reynolds;611
Corey Dusch;578
Chuck Kirkwood;563
Bryan Kirkman;563
Chris Morris;556
Women
Ashley Buzard;544
Tracey Morris;454
Kim Smith;443
Janet Delp;426
High Games
Men
Scott Reynolds;256
Brian Kammerdeiner;239
Brian Kammerdeiner;237
Corey Dusch;237
Brian Kammerdeiner;217
Chuck Kirkwood;201
Bryan Kirkman;201
Women
Ashley Buzard;201
Ashley Buzard;189
Tracey Morris;169
Ashley Buzard;154
