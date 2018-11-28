BANTAM

Nov. 24

Slapshots;26.5;9.5

Kitty Cat;24;12

Power Balls;23;13

Three Amigos;22;14

Bowler Boys;14;22

Magic;13.5;22.5

High Series

Boys

Aaron Brosius;245

Mason Porter;244

Dylan Price;232

Andrew Bazylak;214

Girls

Julie Greeley;296

Natalie Himes;241

Maya Kammerdeiner;236

Laela Kammerdeiner;225

High Games

Boys

Aaron Brosius;98

Mason Porter;92

Dylan Price;92

Andrew Bazylak;87

Girls

Julie Greeley;113

Julie Rinker;98

Natalie Himes;95

Maya Kammerdeiner;87

TEENER

Nov. 24

Flaming Warriors;22;14

Mixed Four;21;15

Knuckleheads;20;16

Webears;20;16

Lightning Strikes;17;19

IRWC;16;20

Mighty Bowlers;14;22

Can I Buy a Strike;14;22

Chris is Bald;12;24

High Series

Boys

Hunter Lewis;684

Brad Byerly;624

Joshua Ford;536

Griffen Wolfe;536

Jarrett Haugh;533

Girls

Megrah Suhan;546

Maddy Simpson;446

Autum Held;395

Cadence Suhan;369

McKenna Simpson;344

High Games

Boys

Hunter Lewis;246

Brad Byerly;243

Hayden Reitz;217

Griffen Wolfe;210

Joshua Ford;201

Under-12

Alex Glenn;166

Blake Porter;151

Girls

Megrah Suhan;208

Maddy Simpson;168

Cadence Suhan;147

Autum Held;144

Liana Wolfe;125

CHURCH

Nov. 19

Prebyterian 1;39.5;8.5

NRC;35;13

Presbyterian 2;27;21

Church of Christ;22;26

Mount Tabor;20;28

Evan. Mixed;18;30

High Series

Men

Russ Goddard Jr.;660

Jim Rhodes;629

Alan Reitz;594

Bill Gatehouse;572

Walt Shields;557

Kevin Alexander;555

Women

Jamie Toven;465

More from this section

High Games

Men

Rick Caylor;244

Alan Reitz;233

Russ Goddard Jr.;232

Russ Goddard Jr.;227

Jim Rhodes;222

Alan Reitz;220

Jim Rhoades;213

Walt Shields;213

Women

Jamie Toven;178

MIXED COUPLES

Nov. 18

Jokers;28;16

Second Strike;27;17

Real Sports;18;26

One Short;15;29

High Series

Men

Brian Kammerdeiner;693

Scott Reynolds;611

Corey Dusch;578

Chuck Kirkwood;563

Bryan Kirkman;563

Chris Morris;556

Women

Ashley Buzard;544

Tracey Morris;454

Kim Smith;443

Janet Delp;426

High Games

Men

Scott Reynolds;256

Brian Kammerdeiner;239

Brian Kammerdeiner;237

Corey Dusch;237

Brian Kammerdeiner;217

Chuck Kirkwood;201

Bryan Kirkman;201

Women

Ashley Buzard;201

Ashley Buzard;189

Tracey Morris;169

Ashley Buzard;154

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.