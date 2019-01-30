BANTAM

Jan. 26

Power Balls;51;21

Three Amigos;45;27

Kitty Cat;44.5;27.5

Slapshots;34;38

Bowler Boys;30;42

Magic;26.5;45.5

High Series

Boys

Dylan Price;337

Mason Porter;321

Andrew Bazylak;276

Ryleigh Ford;225

Girls

Julie Greeley;334

Natalie Himes;295

Julie Rinker;288

Laela Kammerdeiner;278

High Games

Boys

Dylan Price;136

Mason Porter;113

Andrew Bazylak;102

Ryleigh Ford;95

Girls

Julie Greeley;139

Natalie Himes;116

Laela Kammerdeiner;108

Julie Rinker;106

TEENER

Jan. 26

Flamin5

Flaming Warriors;18;2

Mixed Four;15;5

Chris is Bald;13;7

IRWC;12.5;7

Can I Buy A Strike;11;9

Webears;8.5;11.5

Mighty Bowlers;8;12

Lightning Strikes;7;13

Knuckleheads;6;14

High Series

Boys

Hunter Lewis;596

Brad Byerly;558

Hayden Reitz;526

Jarrett Haugh;506

Dakota Trayer;500

Girls

Tiffany Trayer;533

Autum Held;515

Megrah Suhan;508

McKenna Simpson;408

Cadence Suhan;350

High Games

Boys

Hunter Lewis;226

Ben Clowes;215

Dakota Trayer;215

Hayden Reitz;214

Brad Byerly;205

Girls

Tiffany Trayer;210

Autum Held;200

Megrah Suhan;171

McKenna Simpson;167

Cadence Suhan;131

CHURCH

NRCN;4;0

Immaculate Conception;4;0

Presbyterian 1;3;1

Church of Christ;3;1

Evan. Mixed;3;1

Mount Pleasant;1;3

Mount Tabor;1;3

Presbyterian 2;0;4

Roseville Chapel;0;4

High Series

Men

Rick Caylor;676

Jim Rhodes;656

Kevin Alexander;618

Russ Goddard Jr.;606

Alan Reitz;574

Rob Matson;558

Jeff Hetrick;546

Women

Jamie Toven;537

Missy Steele;411

High Games

Men

Jim Rhodes;279

Alan Reitz;255

Rick Caylor;228

Rick Caylor;225

Rick Caylor;223

Kevin Alexander;223

Kirby Nupp;211

Russ Goddard Jr.;210

Women

Jamie Toven;194

SILVER B

Jan. 9

Escorts;6;2

Glenn Storage;5;3

Legal Eagles;3;5

Coolspring Flywheelers;2;6

High Series

Ashley Buzard;635

Bonnie Glenn;518

Lisa Lamoreaux;495

Roxanne Thornton;437

Carol Himes;431

High Games

Ashley Buzard;235

Bonnie Glenn;200

Lisa Lamoreaux;176

Roxanne Thornton;160

Teri Shick;160

