BANTAM
Jan. 26
Power Balls;51;21
Three Amigos;45;27
Kitty Cat;44.5;27.5
Slapshots;34;38
Bowler Boys;30;42
Magic;26.5;45.5
High Series
Boys
Dylan Price;337
Mason Porter;321
Andrew Bazylak;276
Ryleigh Ford;225
Girls
Julie Greeley;334
Natalie Himes;295
Julie Rinker;288
Laela Kammerdeiner;278
High Games
Boys
Dylan Price;136
Mason Porter;113
Andrew Bazylak;102
Ryleigh Ford;95
Girls
Julie Greeley;139
Natalie Himes;116
Laela Kammerdeiner;108
Julie Rinker;106
TEENER
Jan. 26
Flamin5
Flaming Warriors;18;2
Mixed Four;15;5
Chris is Bald;13;7
IRWC;12.5;7
Can I Buy A Strike;11;9
Webears;8.5;11.5
Mighty Bowlers;8;12
Lightning Strikes;7;13
Knuckleheads;6;14
High Series
Boys
Hunter Lewis;596
Brad Byerly;558
Hayden Reitz;526
Jarrett Haugh;506
Dakota Trayer;500
Girls
Tiffany Trayer;533
Autum Held;515
Megrah Suhan;508
McKenna Simpson;408
Cadence Suhan;350
High Games
Boys
Hunter Lewis;226
Ben Clowes;215
Dakota Trayer;215
Hayden Reitz;214
Brad Byerly;205
Girls
Tiffany Trayer;210
Autum Held;200
Megrah Suhan;171
McKenna Simpson;167
Cadence Suhan;131
CHURCH
NRCN;4;0
Immaculate Conception;4;0
Presbyterian 1;3;1
Church of Christ;3;1
Evan. Mixed;3;1
Mount Pleasant;1;3
Mount Tabor;1;3
Presbyterian 2;0;4
Roseville Chapel;0;4
High Series
Men
Rick Caylor;676
Jim Rhodes;656
Kevin Alexander;618
Russ Goddard Jr.;606
Alan Reitz;574
Rob Matson;558
Jeff Hetrick;546
Women
Jamie Toven;537
Missy Steele;411
High Games
Men
Jim Rhodes;279
Alan Reitz;255
Rick Caylor;228
Rick Caylor;225
Rick Caylor;223
Kevin Alexander;223
Kirby Nupp;211
Russ Goddard Jr.;210
Women
Jamie Toven;194
SILVER B
Jan. 9
Escorts;6;2
Glenn Storage;5;3
Legal Eagles;3;5
Coolspring Flywheelers;2;6
High Series
Ashley Buzard;635
Bonnie Glenn;518
Lisa Lamoreaux;495
Roxanne Thornton;437
Carol Himes;431
High Games
Ashley Buzard;235
Bonnie Glenn;200
Lisa Lamoreaux;176
Roxanne Thornton;160
Teri Shick;160
