MIXED COUPLES

Dec. 30

Second Strike;42;26

Jokers;40;28

Real Sports;30;38

One Short;24;44

First Set

High Series

Men

Brian Kammerdeiner;643

Bryan Kirkman;623

Chris Pangallo;616

Chuck Kirkwood;616

Corey Dusch;576

Women

Abby Alford;467

Janet Delp;443

Kim Smith;403

Tracey Morris;393

High Games

Men

Bryan Kirkman;247

Bryan Kirkman;226

Brian Kammerdeiner;223

Chuck Kirkwood;222

Chris Pangallo;222

Brian Kammerdeiner;220

Chuck Kirkwood;216

Women

Abby Alford;199

Abby Alford;164

Janet Delp;160

Tracey Morris;150

Kim Smith;150

Second Set

High Series

Men

Bryan Kirkman;686

Brian Kammerdeiner;580

Scott Reynolds;577

Chris Pangallo;571

Chuck Kirkwood;553

Women

Ashley Buzard;481

Janet Delp;453

Tracey Morris;406

Kim Smith;389

High Games

Men

Bryan Kirkman;247

Bryan Kirkman;246

Scott Reynolds;234

Brian Kammerdeiner;233

Chuck Kirkwood;214

Women

Ashley Buzard;193

Janet Delp;169

Ashley Buzard;148

Tracey Morris;147

Janet Delp;146

BANTAM

Dec. 29

Power Balls;39;17

Kitty Cat;37.5;18.5

Three Amigos;36;20

Slapshots;32;24

Bowler Boys;23;33

Magic;15.5;40.5

High Series

Boys

Mason Porter;298

Dylan Price;272

Andrew Bazylak;260

Ryleigh Ford;229

Girls

Julie Greeley;345

Laela Kammerdeiner;279

Ryleigh Rinker;227

Julie Rinker;186

High Series

Boys

Andrew Bazylak;119

Dylan Price;118

Mason Porter;101

Ryleigh Ford;88

Girs

Julie Greeley;126

Laela Kammerdeiner;106

Ryleigh Rinker;80

Haley Rinker;73

TEENER

Dec. 29

Lightning Strikes;4;0

Chris is Bald;4;0

Flaming Warriors;3;1

Can I Buy A Strike;3;1

Mixed Four;3;1

Knuckleheads;1;3

Mighty Bowlers;1;3

Webears;1;3

IRWC;0;4

High Series

Boys

Dakota Trayer;553

Jarrett Haugh;543

Joshua Ford;537

Hunter Lewis;530

Trevor Bailey;512

Girls

Megrah Suhan;515

Tiffany Trayer;469

Autum Held;419

Summer Smith;341

Cadence Suhan;322

High Games

Boys

Hayden Reitz;230

Trevor Bailey;215

Dakota Trayer;211

Joshua Ford;201

Jarrett Haugh;195

Hunter Smith;195

Girls

Tiffany Trayer;200

Megrah Suhan;176

Autum Held;148

Cadence Suhan;137

Summer Smith;135

