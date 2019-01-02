MIXED COUPLES
Dec. 30
Second Strike;42;26
Jokers;40;28
Real Sports;30;38
One Short;24;44
First Set
High Series
Men
Brian Kammerdeiner;643
Bryan Kirkman;623
Chris Pangallo;616
Chuck Kirkwood;616
Corey Dusch;576
Women
Abby Alford;467
Janet Delp;443
Kim Smith;403
Tracey Morris;393
High Games
Men
Bryan Kirkman;247
Bryan Kirkman;226
Brian Kammerdeiner;223
Chuck Kirkwood;222
Chris Pangallo;222
Brian Kammerdeiner;220
Chuck Kirkwood;216
Women
Abby Alford;199
Abby Alford;164
Janet Delp;160
Tracey Morris;150
Kim Smith;150
Second Set
High Series
Men
Bryan Kirkman;686
Brian Kammerdeiner;580
Scott Reynolds;577
Chris Pangallo;571
Chuck Kirkwood;553
Women
Ashley Buzard;481
Janet Delp;453
Tracey Morris;406
Kim Smith;389
High Games
Men
Bryan Kirkman;247
Bryan Kirkman;246
Scott Reynolds;234
Brian Kammerdeiner;233
Chuck Kirkwood;214
Women
Ashley Buzard;193
Janet Delp;169
Ashley Buzard;148
Tracey Morris;147
Janet Delp;146
BANTAM
Dec. 29
Power Balls;39;17
Kitty Cat;37.5;18.5
Three Amigos;36;20
Slapshots;32;24
Bowler Boys;23;33
Magic;15.5;40.5
High Series
Boys
Mason Porter;298
Dylan Price;272
Andrew Bazylak;260
Ryleigh Ford;229
Girls
Julie Greeley;345
Laela Kammerdeiner;279
Ryleigh Rinker;227
Julie Rinker;186
High Series
Boys
Andrew Bazylak;119
Dylan Price;118
Mason Porter;101
Ryleigh Ford;88
Girs
Julie Greeley;126
Laela Kammerdeiner;106
Ryleigh Rinker;80
Haley Rinker;73
TEENER
Dec. 29
Lightning Strikes;4;0
Chris is Bald;4;0
Flaming Warriors;3;1
Can I Buy A Strike;3;1
Mixed Four;3;1
Knuckleheads;1;3
Mighty Bowlers;1;3
Webears;1;3
IRWC;0;4
High Series
Boys
Dakota Trayer;553
Jarrett Haugh;543
Joshua Ford;537
Hunter Lewis;530
Trevor Bailey;512
Girls
Megrah Suhan;515
Tiffany Trayer;469
Autum Held;419
Summer Smith;341
Cadence Suhan;322
High Games
Boys
Hayden Reitz;230
Trevor Bailey;215
Dakota Trayer;211
Joshua Ford;201
Jarrett Haugh;195
Hunter Smith;195
Girls
Tiffany Trayer;200
Megrah Suhan;176
Autum Held;148
Cadence Suhan;137
Summer Smith;135
