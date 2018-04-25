SILVER B

April 18

Escorts;42;14

Glenn Storage;36;20

Leadbetter Auto;25;31

Park Acres;23;33

Coolspring Flywheelers;22;34

High Series

Ashley Buzard;536

Carol Cox;471

Ann Packett;460

Roxanne Thornton;459

Carol Himes;436

High Games

Ashley Buzard;182

Carol Cox;173

Ann Packett;167

Fe Caruso;160

Carol Himes;155

Roxanne Thornton;155

CHURCH

April 16

Church of God;41;7

Presbyterian 1;37;11

Mount Pleasant;32;16

Church of Christ;29;19

Presbyterian 2;28;20

Roseville Chapel;26;22

Gateway;22;26

Evan. Mixed;20.5;27.5

Mount Tabor;16;32

Egypt;16;32

Immaculate Conception;14.5;33.5

High Series

Men

Rick Caylor;660

Jim Rhodes;616

John Kerr;604

Russ Goddard Sr.;600

Russ Goddard Jr;583

Alan Reitz;573

Bill Gatehouse;539

Geoff Seacrist;534

Daryl Galbraith;521

Walt Shields;520

Rick Sherman;517

Bruce Baughman;506

Women

Jamie Toven;560

Amber Reiter;418

Missy Steele;407

High Games

Men

Jim Rhodes;245

Rick Caylor;242

Russ Goddard Sr.;234

Geoff Seacrist;221

Rick Caylor;215

Daryl Galbraith;215

Russ Goddard Jr.;205

John Kerr;204

John Kerr;202

Women

Jamie Toven;249

