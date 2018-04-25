SILVER B
April 18
Escorts;42;14
Glenn Storage;36;20
Leadbetter Auto;25;31
Park Acres;23;33
Coolspring Flywheelers;22;34
High Series
Ashley Buzard;536
Carol Cox;471
Ann Packett;460
Roxanne Thornton;459
Carol Himes;436
High Games
Ashley Buzard;182
Carol Cox;173
Ann Packett;167
Fe Caruso;160
Carol Himes;155
Roxanne Thornton;155
CHURCH
April 16
Church of God;41;7
Presbyterian 1;37;11
Mount Pleasant;32;16
Church of Christ;29;19
Presbyterian 2;28;20
Roseville Chapel;26;22
Gateway;22;26
Evan. Mixed;20.5;27.5
Mount Tabor;16;32
Egypt;16;32
Immaculate Conception;14.5;33.5
High Series
Men
Rick Caylor;660
Jim Rhodes;616
John Kerr;604
Russ Goddard Sr.;600
Russ Goddard Jr;583
Alan Reitz;573
Bill Gatehouse;539
Geoff Seacrist;534
Daryl Galbraith;521
Walt Shields;520
Rick Sherman;517
Bruce Baughman;506
Women
Jamie Toven;560
Amber Reiter;418
Missy Steele;407
High Games
Men
Jim Rhodes;245
Rick Caylor;242
Russ Goddard Sr.;234
Geoff Seacrist;221
Rick Caylor;215
Daryl Galbraith;215
Russ Goddard Jr.;205
John Kerr;204
John Kerr;202
Women
Jamie Toven;249
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.