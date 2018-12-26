BANTAM
Dec. 22
Three Amigos;35;17
Power Balls;35;17
Kitty Cat;33.5;18.5
Slapshorts;29;23
Bowler Boys;23;29
Magic;15.5;36.5
High Series
Boys
Andrew Bazylak;286
Mason Porter;280
Dylan Price;273
Nelson Wimer;246
Girls
Julie Greeley;306
Laela Kammerdeiner;303
Ryleigh Rinker;246
Maya Kammerdeiner;236
Natalie Himes;236
High Games
Boys
Mason Porter;104
Andrew Bazylak;102
Dylan Price;97
Nelson Wimer;87
Girls
Julie Greeley;111
Laela Kammerdeiner;110
Natalie Hies;96
Maya Kammerdeiner;93
TEENER
Dec. 22
Mixed Four;36;16
Knuckleheads;33;19
Flaming Warriors;30;22
Webears;26;26
Lightning Strikes;26;26
Mighty Bowlers;25;27
Can I Buy a Strike;22;30
IRWC;21;31
Chris is Bald;14;38
High Series
Boys
Jarrett Haugh;611
Griffen Wolfe;588
Hunter Lewis;569
Brad Byerly;547
Hunter Smith;543
Girls
Megrah Suhan;515
Autum Held;466
McKenna Simpson;421
Cadence Suhan;414
Liana Wolfe;334
High Games
Boys
Griffen Wolfe;233
Hayden Reitz;230
Hunter Smith;215
Jarrett Haugh;214
Hunter Lewis;205
Girls
Megrah Suhan;187
Autum Held;161
Cadence Suhan;158
McKenna Simpson;149
Liana Wolfe;120
CHURCH
Dec. 17
Presbyterian 1;52.5;11.5
NRC;47;17
Mount Pleasant;38;26
Presbyterian 2;34;30
Roseville Chapel;34;30
Church of Christ;31;33
Immaculate Conception;29;35
Mount Tabor;26;38
Evan. Mixed;23;41
High Series
Men
Russ Goddard Jr.;646
Rob Matson;592
Walt Shields;586
Jim Rhodes;556
Archie Hilton;543
Russ Goddard Sr.;537
Rick Sherman;525
Kirby Nupp;525
Alan Reitz;522
Rick Caylor;521
Bruce Baughman;516
SILVER B
Dec. 12
Escorts;37;23
Legal Eagles;30;30
Glenn Storage;28;32
Coolspring Flywheelers;17;43
High Series
Ashley Buzard;615
Ann Packett;516
Jennifer Slagle;481
Lisa Lamoreaux;459
Bonnie Glenn;424
High Games
Ashley Buzard;224
Teri Shick;184
Ann Packett;183
Jennifer Slagle;175
Bonnie Glenn;168
