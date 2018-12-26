BANTAM

Dec. 22

Three Amigos;35;17

Power Balls;35;17

Kitty Cat;33.5;18.5

Slapshorts;29;23

Bowler Boys;23;29

Magic;15.5;36.5

High Series

Boys

Andrew Bazylak;286

Mason Porter;280

Dylan Price;273

Nelson Wimer;246

Girls

Julie Greeley;306

Laela Kammerdeiner;303

Ryleigh Rinker;246

Maya Kammerdeiner;236

Natalie Himes;236

High Games

Boys

Mason Porter;104

Andrew Bazylak;102

Dylan Price;97

Nelson Wimer;87

Girls

Julie Greeley;111

Laela Kammerdeiner;110

Natalie Hies;96

Maya Kammerdeiner;93

TEENER

Dec. 22

Mixed Four;36;16

Knuckleheads;33;19

Flaming Warriors;30;22

Webears;26;26

Lightning Strikes;26;26

Mighty Bowlers;25;27

Can I Buy a Strike;22;30

IRWC;21;31

Chris is Bald;14;38

High Series

Boys

Jarrett Haugh;611

Griffen Wolfe;588

Hunter Lewis;569

Brad Byerly;547

Hunter Smith;543

Girls

Megrah Suhan;515

Autum Held;466

McKenna Simpson;421

Cadence Suhan;414

Liana Wolfe;334

High Games

Boys

Griffen Wolfe;233

Hayden Reitz;230

Hunter Smith;215

Jarrett Haugh;214

Hunter Lewis;205

Girls

Megrah Suhan;187

Autum Held;161

Cadence Suhan;158

McKenna Simpson;149

Liana Wolfe;120

CHURCH

Dec. 17

Presbyterian 1;52.5;11.5

NRC;47;17

Mount Pleasant;38;26

Presbyterian 2;34;30

Roseville Chapel;34;30

Church of Christ;31;33

Immaculate Conception;29;35

Mount Tabor;26;38

Evan. Mixed;23;41

High Series

Men

Russ Goddard Jr.;646

Rob Matson;592

Walt Shields;586

Jim Rhodes;556

Archie Hilton;543

Russ Goddard Sr.;537

Rick Sherman;525

Kirby Nupp;525

Alan Reitz;522

Rick Caylor;521

Bruce Baughman;516

SILVER B

Dec. 12

Escorts;37;23

Legal Eagles;30;30

Glenn Storage;28;32

Coolspring Flywheelers;17;43

High Series

Ashley Buzard;615

Ann Packett;516

Jennifer Slagle;481

Lisa Lamoreaux;459

Bonnie Glenn;424

High Games

Ashley Buzard;224

Teri Shick;184

Ann Packett;183

Jennifer Slagle;175

Bonnie Glenn;168

