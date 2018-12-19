MIXED COUPLES
Dec. 16
Second Strike;41;19
Jokers;34;26
Real Sports;26;34
One Short;19;41
High Series
Men
Brian Kammerdeiner;718
Corey Dusch;698
Bryan Kirkman;660
Chuck Kirkwood;617
Chris Pangallo;606
Women
Ashley Buzard;586
Kim Smith;450
Janet Delp;438
Tracey Morris;423
Erika Kammerdeiner;410
High Games
Men
Brian Kammerdeiner;288
Corey Dusch;268
Chuck Kirkwood;245
Brian Kammerdeiner;237
Bryan Kirkman;235
Chris Pangallo;229
Bryan Kirkman;226
Corey Dusch;226
Chris Morris;207
Women
Ashley Buzard;248
Ashley Buzard;179
Kim Smith;179
Erika Kammerdeiner;176
Janet Delp;170
Ashley Buzard;154
Tracey Morris;149
TEENER
Dec. 15
Mixed Four;32;16
Knuckleheads;30;18
Flaming Warriors;27;21
Webears;25;23
Can I Buy a Strike;22;26
Lightning Strikes;22;26
IRWC;21;27
Mighty Bowlers;21;27
Chris is Bald;14;34
High Series
Boys
Hunter Lewis;646
Griffen Wolfe;638
Jarrett Haugh;632
Hayden Reitz;574
Brad Byerly;566
Girls
Autum Held;398
McKenna Simpson;365
Cadence Suhan;345
Summer Smith;306
Liana Wolfe;302
High Games
Boys
Hayden Reitz;267
Griffen Wolfe;234
Hunter Lewis;230
Jarrett Haugh;218
Brad Byerly;196
Girls
Autum Held;145
Cadence Suhan;138
McKenna Simpson;127
Summer Smith;113
Liana Wolfe;107
BANTAM
Dec. 15
Three Amigos;33;15
Power Balls;31;17
Kitty Kat;29.5;18.5
Slapshots;29;19
Bowler Boys;21;27
Magic;15.5.;32.5
High Series
Boys
Dylan Price;296
Andrew Bazylak;284
Mason Porter;269
Ryleigh Ford;211
Girls
Julie Greeley;307
Julie Rinker;263
Laela Kammerdeiner;262
Ryleigh Rinker;239
High Games
Boys
Dylan Price;110
Mason Porter;103
Andrew Bazylak;99
Ryleigh Ford;78
Girls
Julie Greeley;112
Julie Rinker;107
Laela Kammerdeiner;96
Maya Kammerdeiner;89
SILVER B
Dec. 5
Escorts;34;22
Glenn Storage;27;29
Legal Eagles;27;29
Coolspring Flywheelers;16;40
High Series
Alex Nelson;552
Ashley Buzard;545
Janet Delp;497
Carol Cox;470
Ann Packett;465
High Games
Alex Nelson;209
Ashley Buzard;192
Janet Delp;175
Carol Cox;171
Ann Packett;167
Jennifer Slagle;167
CHURCH
Dec. 10
Presbyterian 1;48.5;11.5
NRC;43;17
Presbyterian 2;34;26
Mount Pleasant;34;26
Roseville Chapel;31;29
Church of Christ;28;32
Immaculate Conception;28;32
Mount Tabor;26;33
Evan. Mixed;23;37
High Series
Men
Jim Rhodes;696
Rick Caylor;630
Russ Goddard Sr.;611
Russ Goddard Jr.;593
John Kerr;565
Alan Reitz;558
Nathan Royster;545
Kirby Nupp;542
Archie Hilton;529
Geoff Seacrist;525
Rob Matson;521
Women
Jamie Toven;478
Aletta Carrier;419
High Games
Men
Jim Rhodes;236
Jim Rhodes;234
Rob Matson;233
Jim Rhodes;226
John Kerr;225
Russ Goddard Sr.;224
Rick Caylor;221
Doug Wingard;221
Women
Jamie Toven;170
