MIXED COUPLES

Dec. 16

Second Strike;41;19

Jokers;34;26

Real Sports;26;34

One Short;19;41

High Series

Men

Brian Kammerdeiner;718

Corey Dusch;698

Bryan Kirkman;660

Chuck Kirkwood;617

Chris Pangallo;606

Women

Ashley Buzard;586

Kim Smith;450

Janet Delp;438

Tracey Morris;423

Erika Kammerdeiner;410

High Games

Men

Brian Kammerdeiner;288

Corey Dusch;268

Chuck Kirkwood;245

Brian Kammerdeiner;237

Bryan Kirkman;235

Chris Pangallo;229

Bryan Kirkman;226

Corey Dusch;226

Chris Morris;207

Women

Ashley Buzard;248

Ashley Buzard;179

Kim Smith;179

Erika Kammerdeiner;176

Janet Delp;170

Ashley Buzard;154

Tracey Morris;149

TEENER

Dec. 15

Mixed Four;32;16

Knuckleheads;30;18

Flaming Warriors;27;21

Webears;25;23

Can I Buy a Strike;22;26

Lightning Strikes;22;26

IRWC;21;27

Mighty Bowlers;21;27

Chris is Bald;14;34

High Series

Boys

Hunter Lewis;646

Griffen Wolfe;638

Jarrett Haugh;632

Hayden Reitz;574

Brad Byerly;566

Girls

Autum Held;398

McKenna Simpson;365

Cadence Suhan;345

Summer Smith;306

Liana Wolfe;302

High Games

Boys

Hayden Reitz;267

Griffen Wolfe;234

Hunter Lewis;230

Jarrett Haugh;218

Brad Byerly;196

Girls

Autum Held;145

Cadence Suhan;138

McKenna Simpson;127

Summer Smith;113

Liana Wolfe;107

BANTAM

Dec. 15

Three Amigos;33;15

Power Balls;31;17

Kitty Kat;29.5;18.5

Slapshots;29;19

Bowler Boys;21;27

Magic;15.5.;32.5

High Series

Boys

Dylan Price;296

Andrew Bazylak;284

Mason Porter;269

Ryleigh Ford;211

Girls

Julie Greeley;307

Julie Rinker;263

Laela Kammerdeiner;262

Ryleigh Rinker;239

High Games

Boys

Dylan Price;110

Mason Porter;103

Andrew Bazylak;99

Ryleigh Ford;78

Girls

Julie Greeley;112

Julie Rinker;107

Laela Kammerdeiner;96

Maya Kammerdeiner;89

SILVER B

Dec. 5

Escorts;34;22

Glenn Storage;27;29

Legal Eagles;27;29

Coolspring Flywheelers;16;40

High Series

Alex Nelson;552

Ashley Buzard;545

Janet Delp;497

Carol Cox;470

Ann Packett;465

High Games

Alex Nelson;209

Ashley Buzard;192

Janet Delp;175

Carol Cox;171

Ann Packett;167

Jennifer Slagle;167

CHURCH

Dec. 10

Presbyterian 1;48.5;11.5

NRC;43;17

Presbyterian 2;34;26

Mount Pleasant;34;26

Roseville Chapel;31;29

Church of Christ;28;32

Immaculate Conception;28;32

Mount Tabor;26;33

Evan. Mixed;23;37

High Series

Men

Jim Rhodes;696

Rick Caylor;630

Russ Goddard Sr.;611

Russ Goddard Jr.;593

John Kerr;565

Alan Reitz;558

Nathan Royster;545

Kirby Nupp;542

Archie Hilton;529

Geoff Seacrist;525

Rob Matson;521

Women

Jamie Toven;478

Aletta Carrier;419

High Games

Men

Jim Rhodes;236

Jim Rhodes;234

Rob Matson;233

Jim Rhodes;226

John Kerr;225

Russ Goddard Sr.;224

Rick Caylor;221

Doug Wingard;221

Women

Jamie Toven;170

