SILVER B
Sept. 5
Glenn Storage;3;1
No Names;3;1
Coolspring Flywheelers;1;3
Escorts;1;3
High Series
Ashley Buzard;452
Roxanne Thornton;452
Ann Packett;430
High Games
Ashley Buzard;188
Roxanne Thornton;165
Carol Himes;162
CHURCH
Aug. 27
Mount Tabor;4;0
NRC;3;1
Evan. Mixed;3;1
Roseville Chapel;3;1
Presbyterian 1;2;2
Mount Pleasant;2;2
Church of Christ;1;3
Immaculate Conception;1;3
Presbyterian 2;0;4
High Series
Men
Geoff Seacrist;545
Kirby Nupp;535
Russ Goddard Jr.;529
John Kerr;527
Rick Caylor;521
Women
Jamie Toven;445
High Games
Men
Geoff Seacrist;252
Paul Brown;200
Women
Jamie Toven;158
