SILVER B

Sept. 5

Glenn Storage;3;1

No Names;3;1

Coolspring Flywheelers;1;3

Escorts;1;3

High Series

Ashley Buzard;452

Roxanne Thornton;452

Ann Packett;430

High Games

Ashley Buzard;188

Roxanne Thornton;165

Carol Himes;162

CHURCH

Aug. 27

Mount Tabor;4;0

NRC;3;1

Evan. Mixed;3;1

Roseville Chapel;3;1

Presbyterian 1;2;2

Mount Pleasant;2;2

Church of Christ;1;3

Immaculate Conception;1;3

Presbyterian 2;0;4

High Series

Men

Geoff Seacrist;545

Kirby Nupp;535

Russ Goddard Jr.;529

John Kerr;527

Rick Caylor;521

Women

Jamie Toven;445

High Games

Men

Geoff Seacrist;252

Paul Brown;200

Women

Jamie Toven;158

