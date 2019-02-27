TEENER
Feb. 23
Flaming Warriors;27;9
Mixed Four;23;13
Chris is Bald;22;14
IRWC;21.5;14.5
Webears;20.5;15.5
Can I Buy a Strike;19;17
Mighty Bowlers;15.5;20.5
Knuckleheads;14.5;21.5
Lightning Strikes;14;22
High Series
Boys
Hunter Lewis;634
Hunter Smith;612
Joshua Ford;517
Hayden Reitz;515
Jarrett Haugh;511
Girls
Autum Held;534
Tiffany Trayer;497
Megrah Suhan;457
Liana Wolfe;370
Summer Smith;287
High Games
Boys
Hunter Lewis;254
Jarrett Haugh;224
Hunter Smith;216
Joshua Ford;214
Griffen Wolfe;183
Girls
Tiffany Trayer;204
Autum Held;202
Megrah Suhan;181
Liana Wolfe;143
Paige Huffman;106
BANTAM
Feb. 23
Three Amigos;59;29
Power Balls;59;29
Kitty Cat;54;34
Slapshots;40;48
Bowler Boys;37.5;50.5
Magic;29.5;58.5
High Series
Boys
Dylan Price;382
Ryleigh Ford;265
Mason Porter;257
AJ Held;229
Girls
Julie Greeley;368
Natalie Himes;348
Julie Rinker;341
Ryleigh Rinker;330
High Games
Boys
Dylan Price;163
Ryleigh Ford;104
Mason Porter;87
A.J. Held;85
Girls
Julie Rinker;149
Natalie Himes;143
Julie Greeley;132
Ryleigh Rinker;127
CHURCH
Feb. 18
NRC;17;3
Presbyterian 1;15;5
Roseville Chapel;14;6
Immaculate Conception;13;7
Mount Pleasant;11;9
Evan. Mixed;9;11
Church of Christ;5;15
Presbyterian 2;5;15
Mount Tabor;5;15
High Series
Men
Jim Rhodes;609
Rob Matson;557
Rick Sherman;521
Ken Reitz;513
Alan Reitz;512
Kirby Nupp;507
Ross Goddard Sr.;505
Bill Ellis;504
Women
Jamie Toven;492
Aletta Carrier;406
High Games
Men
Jim Rhodes;228
Jim Rhodes;226
Rob Matson;211
Women
Jamie Toven;176
Aletta Carrier;168
