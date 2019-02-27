TEENER

Feb. 23

Flaming Warriors;27;9

Mixed Four;23;13

Chris is Bald;22;14

IRWC;21.5;14.5

Webears;20.5;15.5

Can I Buy a Strike;19;17

Mighty Bowlers;15.5;20.5

Knuckleheads;14.5;21.5

Lightning Strikes;14;22

High Series

Boys

Hunter Lewis;634

Hunter Smith;612

Joshua Ford;517

Hayden Reitz;515

Jarrett Haugh;511

Girls

Autum Held;534

Tiffany Trayer;497

Megrah Suhan;457

Liana Wolfe;370

Summer Smith;287

High Games

Boys

Hunter Lewis;254

Jarrett Haugh;224

Hunter Smith;216

Joshua Ford;214

Griffen Wolfe;183

Girls

Tiffany Trayer;204

Autum Held;202

Megrah Suhan;181

Liana Wolfe;143

Paige Huffman;106

BANTAM

Feb. 23

Three Amigos;59;29

Power Balls;59;29

Kitty Cat;54;34

Slapshots;40;48

Bowler Boys;37.5;50.5

Magic;29.5;58.5

High Series

Boys

Dylan Price;382

Ryleigh Ford;265

Mason Porter;257

AJ Held;229

Girls

Julie Greeley;368

Natalie Himes;348

Julie Rinker;341

Ryleigh Rinker;330

High Games

Boys

Dylan Price;163

Ryleigh Ford;104

Mason Porter;87

A.J. Held;85

Girls

Julie Rinker;149

Natalie Himes;143

Julie Greeley;132

Ryleigh Rinker;127

CHURCH

Feb. 18

NRC;17;3

Presbyterian 1;15;5

Roseville Chapel;14;6

Immaculate Conception;13;7

Mount Pleasant;11;9

Evan. Mixed;9;11

Church of Christ;5;15

Presbyterian 2;5;15

Mount Tabor;5;15

High Series

Men

Jim Rhodes;609

Rob Matson;557

Rick Sherman;521

Ken Reitz;513

Alan Reitz;512

Kirby Nupp;507

Ross Goddard Sr.;505

Bill Ellis;504

Women

Jamie Toven;492

Aletta Carrier;406

High Games

Men

Jim Rhodes;228

Jim Rhodes;226

Rob Matson;211

Women

Jamie Toven;176

Aletta Carrier;168

