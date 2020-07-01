BROOKVILLE — Second Strike Lanes, formerly known at Brookville Lanes, recently started a Pro Shot League, a weekly setup on Thursday using different professional oiling patterns on the lanes.

It'll be a cumulative points standings that after one week had 18 bowlers. Points are awarded on weekly finish from a three-game series in relation to other competing bowlers, as noted below. Point system: 1st place, 50 points. 2nd place, 30 points. 3rd place, 25 points. 4th place, 20 points. 5th place, 15 points. 6th-10th, 10 points. 11th-20th, 5 points.

The standings through two weeks of bowling on June 18. The second round of bowling used the "34-foot Ballard" setup:

1. Chris Sharp;65

2. Steph Anthony;60

3. Harry Malloy;40

4. John Heard;40

5. Jim Rhodes;35

6. Alex Nelson;30

7. Greg Malloy;20

8. Brian Kammerdeiner;20

9. Tom Urish;20

10. Josh Anthony;15

11. Jonathan Delaney;15

12. Ashley Buzard;15

13. Scott Reynolds;15

14. John Eppley;10

15. Chandler Strawcutter;10

16. Todd Ishman;10

17. Tom Sliwinski;10

18. Chris Morris;10

19. Dalton Doverspike;5

20. John McRae;5

21. Mike Huffman;5

22. Lily Lehnhardt;5

23. McKenna Epply; 5

