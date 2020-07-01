BROOKVILLE — Second Strike Lanes, formerly known at Brookville Lanes, recently started a Pro Shot League, a weekly setup on Thursday using different professional oiling patterns on the lanes.
It'll be a cumulative points standings that after one week had 18 bowlers. Points are awarded on weekly finish from a three-game series in relation to other competing bowlers, as noted below. Point system: 1st place, 50 points. 2nd place, 30 points. 3rd place, 25 points. 4th place, 20 points. 5th place, 15 points. 6th-10th, 10 points. 11th-20th, 5 points.
The standings through two weeks of bowling on June 18. The second round of bowling used the "34-foot Ballard" setup:
1. Chris Sharp;65
2. Steph Anthony;60
3. Harry Malloy;40
4. John Heard;40
5. Jim Rhodes;35
6. Alex Nelson;30
7. Greg Malloy;20
8. Brian Kammerdeiner;20
9. Tom Urish;20
10. Josh Anthony;15
11. Jonathan Delaney;15
12. Ashley Buzard;15
13. Scott Reynolds;15
14. John Eppley;10
15. Chandler Strawcutter;10
16. Todd Ishman;10
17. Tom Sliwinski;10
18. Chris Morris;10
19. Dalton Doverspike;5
20. John McRae;5
21. Mike Huffman;5
22. Lily Lehnhardt;5
23. McKenna Epply; 5