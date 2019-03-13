BANTAM

March 9

Three Amigos;65;31

Power Balls;64;32

Kitty Cat;61;35

Slapshots;41;55

Bowler Boys;38.5;57.5

Magic;33.5;62.5

High Series

Boys

Mason Porter;324

Dylan Price;304

Nelson Wimer;237

Maddox Wimer;229

Girls

Natalie Himes;372

Julie Greeley;327

Ryleigh Rinker;310

Julie Rinker;301

High Games

Boys

Mason Porter;132

Dylan Price;130

Andrew Bazylak;100

Maddox Wimer;89

Nelson Wimer;89

Girls

Natalie Himes;179

Ryleigh Rinker;119

Julie Greeley;117

Julie Rinker;114

TEENER

March 9

Flaming Warriors;33;11

Chris Bald;29;15

IRWC;27.5;16.5

Mixed Four;25;19

Can I Buy a Strike;23;21

Webears;22.5;21.5

Knuckleheads;19.5;24.5

Mighty Bowlers;18.5;25.5

Lightning Strikes;17;27

High Series

Boys

Hunter Lewis;625

Griffen Wolfe;558

Dakota Trayer;554

Joshua Ford;546

Hayden Reitz;537

Girls

Tiffany Trayer;563

Megrah Suhan;559

McKenna Simpson;518

Autum Held;426

Maddy Simpson;405

High Games

Boys

Hunter Lewis;245

Griffen Wolfe;220

Ben Clowes;219

Joshua Ford;201

Dakota Trayer;195

Girls

Tiffany Trayer;214

Megrah Suhan;191

McKenna Simpson;189

Maddy Simpson;172

Autum Held;156

CHURCH

March 4

NRC;24;4

Presbyterian 1;22;6

Mount Pleasant;19;9

Immaculate Conception;17;11

Roseville Chapel;16;12

Church of Christ;10;18

Presbyterian 2;9;19

Evan. Mixed;9;19

Mount Tabor;8;20

High Series

Men

Ken Reitz;658

Jim Rhodes;646

Bill Gatehouse;589

Alan Reitz;571

Scott Singleton;555

Rob Matson;555

John Kerr;532

Kirby Nupp;530

Women

Jamie Toven;484

Shannon Nair;450

High Games

Jim Rhodes;252

Ken Reitz;224

Russ Goddard Jr.;224

Jim Rhodes;223

Ken Reitz;221

Women

Jamie Toven;181

Shannon Nair;171

