BANTAM
March 9
Three Amigos;65;31
Power Balls;64;32
Kitty Cat;61;35
Slapshots;41;55
Bowler Boys;38.5;57.5
Magic;33.5;62.5
High Series
Boys
Mason Porter;324
Dylan Price;304
Nelson Wimer;237
Maddox Wimer;229
Girls
Natalie Himes;372
Julie Greeley;327
Ryleigh Rinker;310
Julie Rinker;301
High Games
Boys
Mason Porter;132
Dylan Price;130
Andrew Bazylak;100
Maddox Wimer;89
Nelson Wimer;89
Girls
Natalie Himes;179
Ryleigh Rinker;119
Julie Greeley;117
Julie Rinker;114
TEENER
March 9
Flaming Warriors;33;11
Chris Bald;29;15
IRWC;27.5;16.5
Mixed Four;25;19
Can I Buy a Strike;23;21
Webears;22.5;21.5
Knuckleheads;19.5;24.5
Mighty Bowlers;18.5;25.5
Lightning Strikes;17;27
High Series
Boys
Hunter Lewis;625
Griffen Wolfe;558
Dakota Trayer;554
Joshua Ford;546
Hayden Reitz;537
Girls
Tiffany Trayer;563
Megrah Suhan;559
McKenna Simpson;518
Autum Held;426
Maddy Simpson;405
High Games
Boys
Hunter Lewis;245
Griffen Wolfe;220
Ben Clowes;219
Joshua Ford;201
Dakota Trayer;195
Girls
Tiffany Trayer;214
Megrah Suhan;191
McKenna Simpson;189
Maddy Simpson;172
Autum Held;156
CHURCH
March 4
NRC;24;4
Presbyterian 1;22;6
Mount Pleasant;19;9
Immaculate Conception;17;11
Roseville Chapel;16;12
Church of Christ;10;18
Presbyterian 2;9;19
Evan. Mixed;9;19
Mount Tabor;8;20
High Series
Men
Ken Reitz;658
Jim Rhodes;646
Bill Gatehouse;589
Alan Reitz;571
Scott Singleton;555
Rob Matson;555
John Kerr;532
Kirby Nupp;530
Women
Jamie Toven;484
Shannon Nair;450
High Games
Jim Rhodes;252
Ken Reitz;224
Russ Goddard Jr.;224
Jim Rhodes;223
Ken Reitz;221
Women
Jamie Toven;181
Shannon Nair;171
