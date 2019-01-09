MIXED COUPLES
Jan. 6
Real Sports;4;0
Second Strike;3;1
Jokers;1;3
One Short;0;4
High Series
Men
Bryan Kirkman;692
Brian Kammerdeiner;653
Chris Morris;623
Corey Dusch;622
Women
Ashley Buzard;481
Kim Smith;470
Tracey Morris;460
Janet Delp;415
High Games
Men
Chris Morris;267
Brian Kammerdeiner;258
Bryan Kirkman;246
Bryan Kirkman;236
Brian Kammerdeiner;226
Corey Dusch;225
Corey Dusch;211
Women
Janet Delp;180
Kim Smith;177
Ashley Buzard;171
Kim Smith;161
Ashley Buzard;160
Tracey Morris;158
TEENER
Jan. 5
Chris is Bald;8;0
Flaming Warriors;7;1
Mixed Four;7;1
Can I Buy A Strike;6;2
Lightning Strikes;4;4
IRWC;2.5;5.5
Webears;2.5;5.5
Knuckleheads;2;6
Mighty Bowlers;1;7
High Series
Boys
Hunter Lewis;702
Jarrett Haugh;566
Dakota Trayer;529
Hayden Reitz;527
Hunter Smith;513
Girls
Maddy Simpson;485
Tiffany Trayer;483
Autum Held;455
Megrah Suhan;428
McKenna Simpson;389
High Games
Boys
Hunter Lewis;246
Griffen Wolfe;211
Jarrett Haugh;210
Hayden Reitz;200
Hunter Smith;193
Girls
Autum Held;187
Tiffany Trayer;186
Maddy Simpson;183
Megrah Suhan;171
Cadence Suhan;144
BANTAM
Jan. 5
Power Balls;4218
Kitty Cat;39.5;20.5
Three Amigos;37;23
Slapshots;33;27
Bowler Boys;25;35
Magic;18.5;41.5
High Series
Boys
Andrew Bazylak;278
Dylan Price;271
Nelson Wimer;247
Mason Porter;241
Girls
Julie Greeley;321
Ryleigh Rinker;269
Julie Rinker;258
Natalie Himes;253
High Games
Boys
Dylan Price;107
Andrew Bazylak;104
Mason Porter;103
Nelson Wimer;102
Girls
Julie Greeley;135
Julie Rinker;108
Natalie Himes;106
Ryleigh Rinker;94
SILVER B
Escorts;37;27
Legal Eagles;34;30
Glenn Storage;31;33
Coolspring Flywheelers;18;46
High Series
Ashley Buzard;584
Jennifer Slagle;513
Carol Himes;499
Bonnie Glenn;479
Lisa Lamoreaux;476
High Games
Ashley Buzard;247
Carol Himes;207
Jennifer Slagle;201
Lisa Lamoreaux;177
Roxanne Thornton;176
