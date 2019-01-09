MIXED COUPLES

Jan. 6

Real Sports;4;0

Second Strike;3;1

Jokers;1;3

One Short;0;4

High Series

Men

Bryan Kirkman;692

Brian Kammerdeiner;653

Chris Morris;623

Corey Dusch;622

Women

Ashley Buzard;481

Kim Smith;470

Tracey Morris;460

Janet Delp;415

High Games

Men

Chris Morris;267

Brian Kammerdeiner;258

Bryan Kirkman;246

Bryan Kirkman;236

Brian Kammerdeiner;226

Corey Dusch;225

Corey Dusch;211

Women

Janet Delp;180

Kim Smith;177

Ashley Buzard;171

Kim Smith;161

Ashley Buzard;160

Tracey Morris;158

TEENER

Jan. 5

Chris is Bald;8;0

Flaming Warriors;7;1

Mixed Four;7;1

Can I Buy A Strike;6;2

Lightning Strikes;4;4

IRWC;2.5;5.5

Webears;2.5;5.5

Knuckleheads;2;6

Mighty Bowlers;1;7

High Series

Boys

Hunter Lewis;702

Jarrett Haugh;566

Dakota Trayer;529

Hayden Reitz;527

Hunter Smith;513

Girls

Maddy Simpson;485

Tiffany Trayer;483

Autum Held;455

Megrah Suhan;428

McKenna Simpson;389

High Games

Boys

Hunter Lewis;246

Griffen Wolfe;211

Jarrett Haugh;210

Hayden Reitz;200

Hunter Smith;193

Girls

Autum Held;187

Tiffany Trayer;186

Maddy Simpson;183

Megrah Suhan;171

Cadence Suhan;144

BANTAM

Jan. 5

Power Balls;4218

Kitty Cat;39.5;20.5

Three Amigos;37;23

Slapshots;33;27

Bowler Boys;25;35

Magic;18.5;41.5

High Series

Boys

Andrew Bazylak;278

Dylan Price;271

Nelson Wimer;247

Mason Porter;241

Girls

Julie Greeley;321

Ryleigh Rinker;269

Julie Rinker;258

Natalie Himes;253

High Games

Boys

Dylan Price;107

Andrew Bazylak;104

Mason Porter;103

Nelson Wimer;102

Girls

Julie Greeley;135

Julie Rinker;108

Natalie Himes;106

Ryleigh Rinker;94

SILVER B

Escorts;37;27

Legal Eagles;34;30

Glenn Storage;31;33

Coolspring Flywheelers;18;46

High Series

Ashley Buzard;584

Jennifer Slagle;513

Carol Himes;499

Bonnie Glenn;479

Lisa Lamoreaux;476

High Games

Ashley Buzard;247

Carol Himes;207

Jennifer Slagle;201

Lisa Lamoreaux;177

Roxanne Thornton;176

