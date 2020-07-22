BROOKVILLE — Second Strike Lanes, formerly known at Brookville Lanes, started a Pro Shot League, a weekly setup on Thursdays using different professional oiling patterns on the lanes.

It'll be a cumulative points standings setup. Points are awarded on weekly finish from a three-game series in relation to other competing bowlers, as noted below. Point system: 1st place, 50 points. 2nd place, 30 points. 3rd place, 25 points. 4th place, 20 points. 5th place, 15 points. 6th-10th, 10 points. 11th-20th, 5 points.

The standings through six weeks of bowling on July 16. The sixth round of bowling used the "39-foot Carter" setup:

Standings

1. Chris Sharp;125

2. Brian Kammerdeiner;120

3. Jim Rhodes;105

4. John Heart;100

5. John Eppley;85

6. Harry Malloy;85

7. Tom Sliwinski;80

8. Steph Anthony;80

9. Glenn Beichner;80

10. Dalton Doverspike;70

11. Scott Reynolds;65

12. Ashley Buzard;45

13. Alex Nelson;45

14. Chris Morris;40

15. Greg Malloy;40

16. Josh Anthoy;30

17. Jonathan Delaney;25

18. Todd Ishman;25

19. Tom Urish;20

20. Chandler Strawcutter;15

21. Makenna Eppley;15

22. Lily Lehnardt;10

23. Terry Buzzard;10

24. Sean Overholser;10

25. Bob Elliott;5

26. John McRae;5

27. Mike Huffman;5

Top Scores from July 16

1. Glenn Beichner;640

2. Tom Sliwinski;614

3. Jim Rhodes;554

4. John Heart;539

5. Dalton Doverspike526

