BROOKVILLE — Second Strike Lanes, formerly known at Brookville Lanes, started a Pro Shot League, a weekly setup on Thursdays using different professional oiling patterns on the lanes.
It'll be a cumulative points standings setup. Points are awarded on weekly finish from a three-game series in relation to other competing bowlers, as noted below. Point system: 1st place, 50 points. 2nd place, 30 points. 3rd place, 25 points. 4th place, 20 points. 5th place, 15 points. 6th-10th, 10 points. 11th-20th, 5 points.
The standings through six weeks of bowling on July 16. The sixth round of bowling used the "39-foot Carter" setup:
Standings
1. Chris Sharp;125
2. Brian Kammerdeiner;120
3. Jim Rhodes;105
4. John Heart;100
5. John Eppley;85
6. Harry Malloy;85
7. Tom Sliwinski;80
8. Steph Anthony;80
9. Glenn Beichner;80
10. Dalton Doverspike;70
11. Scott Reynolds;65
12. Ashley Buzard;45
13. Alex Nelson;45
14. Chris Morris;40
15. Greg Malloy;40
16. Josh Anthoy;30
17. Jonathan Delaney;25
18. Todd Ishman;25
19. Tom Urish;20
20. Chandler Strawcutter;15
21. Makenna Eppley;15
22. Lily Lehnardt;10
23. Terry Buzzard;10
24. Sean Overholser;10
25. Bob Elliott;5
26. John McRae;5
27. Mike Huffman;5
Top Scores from July 16
1. Glenn Beichner;640
2. Tom Sliwinski;614
3. Jim Rhodes;554
4. John Heart;539
5. Dalton Doverspike526