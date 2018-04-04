BANTAM
March 31
Pin Busters;70.5;29.5
Fast Forward;51;49
Turtles;45;55
Magic Three;35.5;64.5
High Series
Boys
Conner Smith;355
Blake Porter;339
Rodney Bell;294
Joshua St. Laurent;278
Girls
Maya Kammerdeiner;305
Laela Kammerdeiner;267
High Games
Boys
Conner Smith;145
Blake Porter;125
Rodney Bell;113
Joshua St. Laurent;106
Girls
Laela Kammerdeiner;125
Maya Kammerdeiner;114
TEENER
March 31
Chris is Bald;31.5;16.5
East Side;29;19
Bigfoot Country;28;20
Team Maroon;26;22
Mighty Bowlers;25;23
Lightning Strikes;22;26
Flaming Warriors;21.5;26.5
Team 7;2;46
High Series
Boys
Tucker Wolfe;664
Griffen Wolfe;534
Hunter Lewis;502
Damien Porter;496
Joshua Ford;489
Brandon Eppley;461
Girls
Megrah Suhan;565
Alex Nelson;526
Autum Held;414
Cadence Suhan;397
Liana Wolfe;315
Madison Ray;236
High Games
Boys
Tucker Wolfe;242
Griffen Wolfe;200
Damien Porter;194
Hunter Lewis;188
Brandon Eppley;185
Joshua Ford;184
Girls
Alex Nelson;202
Megrah Suhan;192
Autum Held;158
Cadence Suhan;156
Liana Wolfe;111
Madison Ray;85
SILVER B
March 28
Escorts;36;8
Glenn Storage;27;17
Park Acres;23;21
Leadbetter Auto;20;24
Coolspring Flywheelers;16;28
High Series
Fe Caruso;473
Roxanne Thornton;465
Joyce Caltagarone;452
Ann Packett;450
Ramona Kennedy;420
High Games
Roxanne Thornton;177
Carol Himes;168
Teri Shick;167
Joyce Caltagarone;164
Fe Caruso;159
CHURCH
March 26
Church of God;30;6
Presbyterian 1;27;9
Mount Pleasant;25;11
Church of Christ;23;13
Presbyterian 2;21;15
Roseville Chapel;18;17
Gateway;17;19
Evan. Mixed;15.5;20.5
Egypt;14;22
Immaculate Conception;12.5;23.5
Mount Tabor;10;26
High Series
Men
Jim Rhodes;632
Rob Matson;610
Russ Goddard Jr.;608
Russ Goddard Sr.;596
Jeff Hetrick;579
John Kerr;565
Bill Gatehouse;548
Griffen Wolfe;547
Paul Brown;546
Geoff Seacrist;545
Alan Reitz;543
Women
Amber Reiter;505
Jamie Toven;503
Aletta Carrier;446
High Games
Men
Griffen Wolfe;229
Russ Goddard Jr.;226
Rob Matson;226
Rob Matson;226
Russ Goddard Jr.;221
Craig Coon;212
John Kerr;212
Jim Rhodes;212
Women
Amber Reiter;177
