BANTAM

March 31

Pin Busters;70.5;29.5

Fast Forward;51;49

Turtles;45;55

Magic Three;35.5;64.5

High Series

Boys

Conner Smith;355

Blake Porter;339

Rodney Bell;294

Joshua St. Laurent;278

Girls

Maya Kammerdeiner;305

Laela Kammerdeiner;267

High Games

Boys

Conner Smith;145

Blake Porter;125

Rodney Bell;113

Joshua St. Laurent;106

Girls

Laela Kammerdeiner;125

Maya Kammerdeiner;114

TEENER

March 31

Chris is Bald;31.5;16.5

East Side;29;19

Bigfoot Country;28;20

Team Maroon;26;22

Mighty Bowlers;25;23

Lightning Strikes;22;26

Flaming Warriors;21.5;26.5

Team 7;2;46

High Series

Boys

Tucker Wolfe;664

Griffen Wolfe;534

Hunter Lewis;502

Damien Porter;496

Joshua Ford;489

Brandon Eppley;461

Girls

Megrah Suhan;565

Alex Nelson;526

Autum Held;414

Cadence Suhan;397

Liana Wolfe;315

Madison Ray;236

High Games

Boys

Tucker Wolfe;242

Griffen Wolfe;200

Damien Porter;194

Hunter Lewis;188

Brandon Eppley;185

Joshua Ford;184

Girls

Alex Nelson;202

Megrah Suhan;192

Autum Held;158

Cadence Suhan;156

Liana Wolfe;111

Madison Ray;85

SILVER B

March 28

Escorts;36;8

Glenn Storage;27;17

Park Acres;23;21

Leadbetter Auto;20;24

Coolspring Flywheelers;16;28

High Series

Fe Caruso;473

Roxanne Thornton;465

Joyce Caltagarone;452

Ann Packett;450

Ramona Kennedy;420

High Games

Roxanne Thornton;177

Carol Himes;168

Teri Shick;167

Joyce Caltagarone;164

Fe Caruso;159

CHURCH

March 26

Church of God;30;6

Presbyterian 1;27;9

Mount Pleasant;25;11

Church of Christ;23;13

Presbyterian 2;21;15

Roseville Chapel;18;17

Gateway;17;19

Evan. Mixed;15.5;20.5

Egypt;14;22

Immaculate Conception;12.5;23.5

Mount Tabor;10;26

High Series

Men

Jim Rhodes;632

Rob Matson;610

Russ Goddard Jr.;608

Russ Goddard Sr.;596

Jeff Hetrick;579

John Kerr;565

Bill Gatehouse;548

Griffen Wolfe;547

Paul Brown;546

Geoff Seacrist;545

Alan Reitz;543

Women

Amber Reiter;505

Jamie Toven;503

Aletta Carrier;446

High Games

Men

Griffen Wolfe;229

Russ Goddard Jr.;226

Rob Matson;226

Rob Matson;226

Russ Goddard Jr.;221

Craig Coon;212

John Kerr;212

Jim Rhodes;212

Women

Amber Reiter;177

