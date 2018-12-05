MIXED COUPLES
Dec. 2
Second Strike;35;17
Jokers;31;21
Real Sports;21;31
One Short;17;35
High Series
Men
Brian Kammerdeiner;697
Chris Morris;681
Chuck Kirkwood;587
Bryan Kirkman;572
Women
Tracey Morris;488
Abby Alford;435
High Games
Men
Brian Kammerdeiner;247
Chris Morris;237
Brian Kammerdeiner;234
Chuck Kirkwood;232
Chris Morris;231
Brian Kammerdeiner;216
Bryan Kirkman;213
Chris Morris;213
TEENER
Dec. 1
Mixed Four;25;15
Knuckleheads;23;17
Flaming Warriors;23;17
Webears;21;19
Lightning Strikes;20;20
IRWC;19;21
Mighty Bowlers;17;23
Can I Buy a Strike;14;26
Chris is Bald;12;28
High Series
Boys
Hunter Smith;543
Brad Byerly;520
Hayden Reitz;493
Jarrett Haugh;446
Joshua Ford;440
Girls
Megrah Suhan;460
Autum Held;454
McKenna Simpson;449
Liana Wolfe;368
Summer Smith;263
High Games
Boys
Hunter Smith;205
Trevor Bailey;189
Brad Byerly;188
Hayden Reitz;175
Joshua Ford;166
Girls
Autum Held;195
Megrah Suhan;182
McKenna Simpson;172
Liana Wolfe;139
Paige Huffman;99
BANTAM
Dec. 1
Slapshots;28;12
Kitty Kat;26.5;13.5
Three Amigos;26;14
Power Balls;26;14
Magic;14.5;25.5
Bowler Boys;14;26
High Series
Boys
Mason Porter;259
Dylan Price;251
Andrew Bazylak;235
Aaron Brosius;220
Girls
Laela Kammerdeiner;291
Julie Greeley;268
Natalie Himes;253
Ryleigh Rinker;250
High Games
Boys
Mason Porter;104
Dylan Price;94
Andrew Bazylak;93
Maddox Wimer;90
Girls
Laela Kammerdeiner;123
Natalie Himes;107
Julie Greeley;101
Ryleigh Rinker;94
SILVER B
Nov. 21
Escorts;29;19
Glenn Storage;22;26
Legal Eagles;21;27
Coolspring Flywheelers;16;32
High Series
Alex Nelson;580
Ashley Buzard;530
Ann Packett;510
Lisa Lamoreaux;476
Jennifer Slagle;467
High Games
Alex Nelson;239
Ashley Buzard;232
Teri Shick;195
Ann Packett;189
Lisa Lamoreaux;189
CHURCH
Nov. 26
Presbyterian 1;41.5;10.5
NRC;39;13
Mount Pleasant;29;23
Presbyterian 2;29;23
Roseville Chapel;27;25
Immaculate Conception;24.5;27.5
Church of Christ;24;28
Mount Tabor;22;30
Evan. Mixed;20;32
High Series
Men
Rick Caylor;618
Jim Rhodes;585
Geoff Seacrist;579
Russ Goddard Jr.;575
Russ Goddard Sr.;563
John Kerr;542
Kirby Nupp;528
Rob Matson;513
Walt Shields;506
Jeff Hetrick;502
Women
Jamie Toven;442
Aletta Carrier;409
High Games
Men
Rick Caylor;268
Geoff Seacrist;258
Rick Caylor;225
Russ Goddard Sr.;224
Jim Rhodes;213
Russ Goddard Jr.;211
Rob Matson;204
John Kerr;200
Women
Aletta Carrier;155
Jamie Toven;153
