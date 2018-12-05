MIXED COUPLES

Dec. 2

Second Strike;35;17

Jokers;31;21

Real Sports;21;31

One Short;17;35

High Series

Men

Brian Kammerdeiner;697

Chris Morris;681

Chuck Kirkwood;587

Bryan Kirkman;572

Women

Tracey Morris;488

Abby Alford;435

High Games

Men

Brian Kammerdeiner;247

Chris Morris;237

Brian Kammerdeiner;234

Chuck Kirkwood;232

Chris Morris;231

Brian Kammerdeiner;216

Bryan Kirkman;213

Chris Morris;213

TEENER

Dec. 1

Mixed Four;25;15

Knuckleheads;23;17

Flaming Warriors;23;17

Webears;21;19

Lightning Strikes;20;20

IRWC;19;21

Mighty Bowlers;17;23

Can I Buy a Strike;14;26

Chris is Bald;12;28

High Series

Boys

Hunter Smith;543

Brad Byerly;520

Hayden Reitz;493

Jarrett Haugh;446

Joshua Ford;440

Girls

Megrah Suhan;460

Autum Held;454

McKenna Simpson;449

Liana Wolfe;368

Summer Smith;263

High Games

Boys

Hunter Smith;205

Trevor Bailey;189

Brad Byerly;188

Hayden Reitz;175

Joshua Ford;166

Girls

Autum Held;195

Megrah Suhan;182

McKenna Simpson;172

Liana Wolfe;139

Paige Huffman;99

BANTAM

Dec. 1

Slapshots;28;12

Kitty Kat;26.5;13.5

Three Amigos;26;14

Power Balls;26;14

Magic;14.5;25.5

Bowler Boys;14;26

High Series

Boys

Mason Porter;259

Dylan Price;251

Andrew Bazylak;235

Aaron Brosius;220

Girls

Laela Kammerdeiner;291

Julie Greeley;268

Natalie Himes;253

Ryleigh Rinker;250

High Games

Boys

Mason Porter;104

Dylan Price;94

Andrew Bazylak;93

Maddox Wimer;90

Girls

Laela Kammerdeiner;123

Natalie Himes;107

Julie Greeley;101

Ryleigh Rinker;94

SILVER B

Nov. 21

Escorts;29;19

Glenn Storage;22;26

Legal Eagles;21;27

Coolspring Flywheelers;16;32

High Series

Alex Nelson;580

Ashley Buzard;530

Ann Packett;510

Lisa Lamoreaux;476

Jennifer Slagle;467

High Games

Alex Nelson;239

Ashley Buzard;232

Teri Shick;195

Ann Packett;189

Lisa Lamoreaux;189

CHURCH

Nov. 26

Presbyterian 1;41.5;10.5

NRC;39;13

Mount Pleasant;29;23

Presbyterian 2;29;23

Roseville Chapel;27;25

Immaculate Conception;24.5;27.5

Church of Christ;24;28

Mount Tabor;22;30

Evan. Mixed;20;32

High Series

Men

Rick Caylor;618

Jim Rhodes;585

Geoff Seacrist;579

Russ Goddard Jr.;575

Russ Goddard Sr.;563

John Kerr;542

Kirby Nupp;528

Rob Matson;513

Walt Shields;506

Jeff Hetrick;502

Women

Jamie Toven;442

Aletta Carrier;409

High Games

Men

Rick Caylor;268

Geoff Seacrist;258

Rick Caylor;225

Russ Goddard Sr.;224

Jim Rhodes;213

Russ Goddard Jr.;211

Rob Matson;204

John Kerr;200

Women

Aletta Carrier;155

Jamie Toven;153

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.