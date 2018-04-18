MIXED COUPLES
April 15
Jokers;38;14
Second Strike;36;16
Peanut's Gang;25;27
Real Sports;24;28
One Short;23;29
High Series
Men
Brian Kammerdeiner;659
Corey Dusch;621
Chuck Kirkwood;619
Bryan Kirkman;618
Tucker Wolfe;598
Women
Ashley Buzard;522
Tracey Morris;428
High Games
Men
Brian Kammerdeiner;268
Hunter Lewis;228
Bryan Kirkman;223
Chuck Kirkwood;215
Tucker Wolfe;214
Chuck Kirkwood;213
Corey Dusch;213
Women
Ashley Buzard;198
Ashley Buzard;162
Ashley Buzard;162
Tracey Morris;156
SILVER B
April 11
Escorts;41;10
Glenn Storage;32;20
Leadbetter Auto;23;29
Park Acres;23;29
Coolspring Flywheelers;20;32
High Series
Stephanie Anthony;566
Carol Cox;532
Ashley Buzard;460
Bonnie Glenn;449
Janet Delp;437
High Games
Stephanie Anthony;204
Carol Cox;197
Bonnie Glenn;175
Brenda Beichner;172
Janet Delp;161
CHURCH
April 9
Church of God;38;6
Presbyterian 1;35;9
Mount Pleasant;29;15
Church of Christ;28;16
Presbyterian 2;24;20
Roseville Chapel;24;20
Gateway;20;24
Evan. Mixed;19.5;24.5
Egypt;16;28
Mount Tabor;14;30
Immaculate Conception;13.5;30.5
High Series
Men
Tucker Wolfe;755
Rick Caylor;667
Jim Rhodes;651
Russ Goddard Sr.;586
Jeff Hetrick;574
Archie Hilton;556
Women
Jamie Toven;500
Missy Steele;545
Amber Reiter;413
High Games
Men
Tucker Wolfe;279
Jim Rhodes;258
Tucker Wolfe;257
Rick Caylor;246
Archie Hilton;235
Scott Singleton;223
Tucker Wolfe;219
Women
Missy Steele;182
