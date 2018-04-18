MIXED COUPLES

April 15

Jokers;38;14

Second Strike;36;16

Peanut's Gang;25;27

Real Sports;24;28

One Short;23;29

High Series

Men

Brian Kammerdeiner;659

Corey Dusch;621

Chuck Kirkwood;619

Bryan Kirkman;618

Tucker Wolfe;598

Women

Ashley Buzard;522

Tracey Morris;428

High Games

Men

Brian Kammerdeiner;268

Hunter Lewis;228

Bryan Kirkman;223

Chuck Kirkwood;215

Tucker Wolfe;214

Chuck Kirkwood;213

Corey Dusch;213

Women

Ashley Buzard;198

Ashley Buzard;162

Ashley Buzard;162

Tracey Morris;156

SILVER B

April 11

Escorts;41;10

Glenn Storage;32;20

Leadbetter Auto;23;29

Park Acres;23;29

Coolspring Flywheelers;20;32

High Series

Stephanie Anthony;566

Carol Cox;532

Ashley Buzard;460

Bonnie Glenn;449

Janet Delp;437

High Games

Stephanie Anthony;204

Carol Cox;197

Bonnie Glenn;175

Brenda Beichner;172

Janet Delp;161

CHURCH

April 9

Church of God;38;6

Presbyterian 1;35;9

Mount Pleasant;29;15

Church of Christ;28;16

Presbyterian 2;24;20

Roseville Chapel;24;20

Gateway;20;24

Evan. Mixed;19.5;24.5

Egypt;16;28

Mount Tabor;14;30

Immaculate Conception;13.5;30.5

High Series

Men

Tucker Wolfe;755

Rick Caylor;667

Jim Rhodes;651

Russ Goddard Sr.;586

Jeff Hetrick;574

Archie Hilton;556

Women

Jamie Toven;500

Missy Steele;545

Amber Reiter;413

High Games

Men

Tucker Wolfe;279

Jim Rhodes;258

Tucker Wolfe;257

Rick Caylor;246

Archie Hilton;235

Scott Singleton;223

Tucker Wolfe;219

Women

Missy Steele;182

