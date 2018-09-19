SILVER B
Sept. 12
Glenn Storage;4;4
No Names;4;4
Escorts;4;4
Coolspring Flywheelers;4;4
High Series
Lisa Lamoreaux;478
Ann Packett;465
Carol Himes;425
High Games
Lisa Lamoreaux;189
Carol Himes;180
Bonnie Glenn;169
CHURCH
Sept. 10
NRC;6;2
Mount Tabor;6;2
Mount Pleasant;5;3
Church of Christ;4;4
Presbyterian 2;4;4
Evan. Mixed;4;4
Prebyterian 1;4;4
Roseville Chapel;4;4
Immaculate Conception;2;6
High Series
Men
Russ Goddard;574
Rick Caylor;562
Kirby Nupp;561
Geoff Seacrist;553
John Kerr;543
Russ Goddard Jr.;516
Daryl Galbraith;514
Women
Jamie Toven;495
Missy Steele;417
Shannon Nair;415
High Games
Men
Rick Caylor;233
Kirby Nupp;217
Russ Goddard Sr.;212
Geoff Seacrist;202
Daryl Galbraith;200
Russ Goddard Sr.;200
Women
Jamie Toven;176
