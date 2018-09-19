SILVER B

Sept. 12

Glenn Storage;4;4

No Names;4;4

Escorts;4;4

Coolspring Flywheelers;4;4

High Series

Lisa Lamoreaux;478

Ann Packett;465

Carol Himes;425

High Games

Lisa Lamoreaux;189

Carol Himes;180

Bonnie Glenn;169

CHURCH

Sept. 10

NRC;6;2

Mount Tabor;6;2

Mount Pleasant;5;3

Church of Christ;4;4

Presbyterian 2;4;4

Evan. Mixed;4;4

Prebyterian 1;4;4

Roseville Chapel;4;4

Immaculate Conception;2;6

High Series

Men

Russ Goddard;574

Rick Caylor;562

Kirby Nupp;561

Geoff Seacrist;553

John Kerr;543

Russ Goddard Jr.;516

Daryl Galbraith;514

Women

Jamie Toven;495

Missy Steele;417

Shannon Nair;415

High Games

Men

Rick Caylor;233

Kirby Nupp;217

Russ Goddard Sr.;212

Geoff Seacrist;202

Daryl Galbraith;200

Russ Goddard Sr.;200

Women

Jamie Toven;176

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.