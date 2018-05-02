SILVER B
April 25
Escorts;45;15
Glenn Storage;37;23
Leadbetter Auto;29;31
Coolspring Flywheelers;25;35
Park Acres;23;37
High Series
Ashley Buzard;507
Fe Caruso;493
Carol Cox;473
Ann Packett;472
Janet Delp;459
High Games
Ashley Buzard;197
Fe Caruso;193
Jennifer Slagle;189
Janet Delp;177
Ann Packett;172
CHURCH
April 23
Church of God;45;7
Presbyterian 1;40;12
Mount Pleasant;33;19
Presbyterian 2;32;20
Roseville Chapel;30;22
Church of Christ;29;23
Evan. Mixed;24.5;27.5
Gateway;22;30
Immaculate Conception;17.5;34.5
Mount Tabor;17;35
Egypt;16;36
High Series
Men
Jim Rhodes;653
Russ Goddard;594
Jeff Hetrick;592
Rick Caylor;576
Geoff Seacrist;540
Bill Gatehouse;539
Kirby Nupp;536
Paul Brown;510
P.L. Walter;505
Women
Jamie Toven;526
Amber Reiter;497
Aletta Carrier;432
High Games
Men
Jim Rhodes;227
Jim Rhodes;226
Russ Goddard Sr.;222
Jeff Hetrick;221
Rick Caylor;214
Jeff Hetrick;213
Women
Jamie Toven;214
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.