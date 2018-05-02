SILVER B

April 25

Escorts;45;15

Glenn Storage;37;23

Leadbetter Auto;29;31

Coolspring Flywheelers;25;35

Park Acres;23;37

High Series

Ashley Buzard;507

Fe Caruso;493

Carol Cox;473

Ann Packett;472

Janet Delp;459

High Games

Ashley Buzard;197

Fe Caruso;193

Jennifer Slagle;189

Janet Delp;177

Ann Packett;172

CHURCH

April 23

Church of God;45;7

Presbyterian 1;40;12

Mount Pleasant;33;19

Presbyterian 2;32;20

Roseville Chapel;30;22

Church of Christ;29;23

Evan. Mixed;24.5;27.5

Gateway;22;30

Immaculate Conception;17.5;34.5

Mount Tabor;17;35

Egypt;16;36

High Series

Men

Jim Rhodes;653

Russ Goddard;594

Jeff Hetrick;592

Rick Caylor;576

Geoff Seacrist;540

Bill Gatehouse;539

Kirby Nupp;536

Paul Brown;510

P.L. Walter;505

Women

Jamie Toven;526

Amber Reiter;497

Aletta Carrier;432

High Games

Men

Jim Rhodes;227

Jim Rhodes;226

Russ Goddard Sr.;222

Jeff Hetrick;221

Rick Caylor;214

Jeff Hetrick;213

Women

Jamie Toven;214

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.