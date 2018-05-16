CHURCH

May 7

Church of God;52;8

Presbyterian 1;44;16

Mount Pleasant;41;19

Presbyterian 2;39;21

Church of Christ;34;26

Evan. Mixed;31.5.28.5

Roseville Chapel;30;30

Gateway;22.38

Immaculate Conception;21.5;38.5

Egypt;20;40

Mount Tabor;18;42

High Series

Men

Tucker Wolfe;635

Alan Reitz;619

Daryl Galbraith;574

Russ Goddard Jr.;569

Walt Shields;568

Russ Goddard Sr.;549

Kirby Nupp;545

Kevin Alexander;542

Women

Jamie Toven;454

High Games

Men

Daryl Galbraith;236

Russ Goddard Jr.;232

Alan Reitz;228

Tucker Wolfe;227

Walt Shields;211

Women

Jamie Toven;161

