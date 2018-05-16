CHURCH
May 7
Church of God;52;8
Presbyterian 1;44;16
Mount Pleasant;41;19
Presbyterian 2;39;21
Church of Christ;34;26
Evan. Mixed;31.5.28.5
Roseville Chapel;30;30
Gateway;22.38
Immaculate Conception;21.5;38.5
Egypt;20;40
Mount Tabor;18;42
High Series
Men
Tucker Wolfe;635
Alan Reitz;619
Daryl Galbraith;574
Russ Goddard Jr.;569
Walt Shields;568
Russ Goddard Sr.;549
Kirby Nupp;545
Kevin Alexander;542
Women
Jamie Toven;454
High Games
Men
Daryl Galbraith;236
Russ Goddard Jr.;232
Alan Reitz;228
Tucker Wolfe;227
Walt Shields;211
Women
Jamie Toven;161
