BROOKVILLE — Second Strike Lanes, formerly known at Brookville Lanes, recently started a Pro Shot League, a weekly setup on Thursdays using different professional oiling patterns on the lanes.

It'll be a cumulative points standings setup. Points are awarded on weekly finish from a three-game series in relation to other competing bowlers, as noted below. Point system: 1st place, 50 points. 2nd place, 30 points. 3rd place, 25 points. 4th place, 20 points. 5th place, 15 points. 6th-10th, 10 points. 11th-20th, 5 points.

The standings through four weeks of bowling on July 2. The second round of bowling used the "42-foot Roth" setup:

1. Chris Sharp;115

2. Harry Mallow;85

3. Brian Kammerdeiner;80

4. Steph Anthony;75

5. John Eppley;65

6. John Heard;60

7. Jim Rhodes;55

8. Scott Reynolds;45

9. Alex Nelson;40

10. Greg Malloy;40

11. Tom Sliwinski;40

12. Glenn Beichner;30

13. Josh Anthony;25

14. Jonathan Delaney;25

15. Todd Ishman;25

16. Chris Morris;25

17. Tom Urish;20

18. Ashley Buzard;20

19. Chandler Strawcutter;15

20. Lily Lehnhardt;10

21. Makenna Eppley;10

22. Dalton Doverspike;5

23. John McRae;5

24. Mike Huffman;5

25. Bob Elliott;5

High Series

Brian Kammerdeiner;620

Harry Malloy;610

Chris Sharp;566

Tom Sliwinski;549

Jim Rhodes;538

