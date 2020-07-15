BROOKVILLE — Second Strike Lanes, formerly known at Brookville Lanes, recently started a Pro Shot League, a weekly setup on Thursdays using different professional oiling patterns on the lanes.
It'll be a cumulative points standings setup. Points are awarded on weekly finish from a three-game series in relation to other competing bowlers, as noted below. Point system: 1st place, 50 points. 2nd place, 30 points. 3rd place, 25 points. 4th place, 20 points. 5th place, 15 points. 6th-10th, 10 points. 11th-20th, 5 points.
The standings through four weeks of bowling on July 2. The second round of bowling used the "42-foot Roth" setup:
1. Chris Sharp;115
2. Harry Mallow;85
3. Brian Kammerdeiner;80
4. Steph Anthony;75
5. John Eppley;65
6. John Heard;60
7. Jim Rhodes;55
8. Scott Reynolds;45
9. Alex Nelson;40
10. Greg Malloy;40
11. Tom Sliwinski;40
12. Glenn Beichner;30
13. Josh Anthony;25
14. Jonathan Delaney;25
15. Todd Ishman;25
16. Chris Morris;25
17. Tom Urish;20
18. Ashley Buzard;20
19. Chandler Strawcutter;15
20. Lily Lehnhardt;10
21. Makenna Eppley;10
22. Dalton Doverspike;5
23. John McRae;5
24. Mike Huffman;5
25. Bob Elliott;5
High Series
Brian Kammerdeiner;620
Harry Malloy;610
Chris Sharp;566
Tom Sliwinski;549
Jim Rhodes;538