BROOKVILLE — Second Strike Lanes, formerly known at Brookville Lanes, recently started a Pro Shot League, a weekly setup on Thursday using different professional oiling patterns on the lanes.
It'll be a cumulative points standings setup. Points are awarded on weekly finish from a three-game series in relation to other competing bowlers, as noted below. Point system: 1st place, 50 points. 2nd place, 30 points. 3rd place, 25 points. 4th place, 20 points. 5th place, 15 points. 6th-10th, 10 points. 11th-20th, 5 points.
The standings through three weeks of bowling on June 18. The second round of bowling used the "46-foot Petraglia" setup:
1. Chris Sharp;90
2. Steph Anthony;65
3. John Eppley;60
4. Harry Malloy;55
5. John Heard;50
6. Jim Rhodes;40
7. Alex Nelson;35
8. Scott Reynolds;35
9. Greg Malloy;30
10. Brian Kammerdeiner;30
11. Glenn Beichner;30
12. Tom Urish;20
13. Josh Anthony;20
14. Jonathan Delaney;20
15. Ashley Buzard;20
16. Todd Ishman;20
17. Tom Sliwinski;20
18. Chandler Strawcutter;15
19. Chris Morris;15
20. Lily Lehnhardt;10
21. Makenna Eppley;10
22. Dalton Doverspike;5
23. John McRae;5
24. Mike Huffman;5
25. Bob Elliott;5
High Series from Week 3: 1. John Eppley 666, 2. Glenn Beichner 653, 3. Chris Sharp 639, 4. Scott Reynolds 608, 5. Harry Malloy 605.