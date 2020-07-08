BROOKVILLE — Second Strike Lanes, formerly known at Brookville Lanes, recently started a Pro Shot League, a weekly setup on Thursday using different professional oiling patterns on the lanes.

It'll be a cumulative points standings setup. Points are awarded on weekly finish from a three-game series in relation to other competing bowlers, as noted below. Point system: 1st place, 50 points. 2nd place, 30 points. 3rd place, 25 points. 4th place, 20 points. 5th place, 15 points. 6th-10th, 10 points. 11th-20th, 5 points.

The standings through three weeks of bowling on June 18. The second round of bowling used the "46-foot Petraglia" setup:

1. Chris Sharp;90

2. Steph Anthony;65

3. John Eppley;60

4. Harry Malloy;55

5. John Heard;50

6. Jim Rhodes;40

7. Alex Nelson;35

8. Scott Reynolds;35

9. Greg Malloy;30

10. Brian Kammerdeiner;30

11. Glenn Beichner;30

12. Tom Urish;20

13. Josh Anthony;20

14. Jonathan Delaney;20

15. Ashley Buzard;20

16. Todd Ishman;20

17. Tom Sliwinski;20

18. Chandler Strawcutter;15

19. Chris Morris;15

20. Lily Lehnhardt;10

21. Makenna Eppley;10

22. Dalton Doverspike;5

23. John McRae;5

24. Mike Huffman;5

25. Bob Elliott;5

High Series from Week 3: 1. John Eppley 666, 2. Glenn Beichner 653, 3. Chris Sharp 639, 4. Scott Reynolds 608, 5. Harry Malloy 605.

