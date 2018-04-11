TEENER

April 7

Chris is Bald;34.5;17.5

East Side;31;21

Bigfoot Country;29;23

Team Maroon;28;24

Mighty Bowlers;26;26

Flaming Warriors;24.5;27.5

Lightning Strikes;24;28

Team 7;4;48

High Series

Boys

Tucker Wolfe;653

Dakota Trayer;551

Brad Byerly;529

Hunter Lewis;517

Griffen Wolfe;512

Hayden Reitz;505

Girls

Megrah Suhan;565

Tiffany Trayer;477

Alex Nelson;472

Autum Held;462

Cadence Suhan;345

Madison Ray;316

High Games

Boys

Tucker Wolfe;237

Joshua Ford;227

Dakota Trayer;202

Brad Byerly;198

Hunter Lewis;188

Griffen Wolfe;180

Hayden Reitz;180

Girls

Megrah Suhan;200

Autum Held;190

Tiffany Trayer;182

Alex Nelson;179

Cadence Suhan;129

Madison Ray;114

BANTAM

April 7

Pin Busters;73.5;30.5

Fast Forward;55;49

Turtles;46;58

Magic Three;35.5;68.5

High Series

Boys

Blake Porter;354

Conner Smith;353

Talen Smith;303

Mason Porter;301

Girls

Laylah Fleming;169

High Games

Boys

Blake Porter;151

Conner Smith;143

Talen Smith;116

Mason Porter;111

Girls

Laylah Fleming;67

SILVER B

April 4

Escorts;38;10

Glenn Storage;31;17

Park Acres;23;25

Leadbetter Auto;20;28

Coolspring Flywheelers;18;30

High Series

Ashley Buzard;546

Bonnie Glenn;449

Carol Cox;446

Teri Shick;443

Roxanne Thornton;416

High Games

Ashley Buzard;199

Teri Shick;174

Bonnie Glenn;167

Carol Cox;157

Fe Caruso;154

CHURCH

April 2

Church of God;34;6

Presbyterian 1;31;9

Mount Pleasant;28;12

Church of Christ;25;15

Presbyterian 2;24;16

Roseville Chapel;22;18

Gateway;18;22

Evan. Mixed;16.5;23.5

Egypt;14;26

Immaculate Conception;13.5;26.5

Mount Tabor;12;28

High Series

Men

Jim Rhodes;698

Russ Goddard Jr.;656

Rob Matson;612

Geoff Seacrist;591

Rick Caylor;590

Russ Goddard Sr.;584

Paul Brown;581

Daryl Galbraith;571

Kirby Nupp;559

Walt Shields;556

Women

Jamie Toven;606

Amber Reiter;519

Abby Alford;447

High Games

Men

Russ Goddard Jr.;267

Jim Rhodes;266

Rick Caylor;239

Kirby Nupp;225

Rob Matson;225

Daryl Galbraith;224

Jim Rhodes;221

Paul Brown;214

Russ Goddard Sr.;213

Girls

Jamie Toven;228

Jamie Toven;204

