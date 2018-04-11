TEENER
April 7
Chris is Bald;34.5;17.5
East Side;31;21
Bigfoot Country;29;23
Team Maroon;28;24
Mighty Bowlers;26;26
Flaming Warriors;24.5;27.5
Lightning Strikes;24;28
Team 7;4;48
High Series
Boys
Tucker Wolfe;653
Dakota Trayer;551
Brad Byerly;529
Hunter Lewis;517
Griffen Wolfe;512
Hayden Reitz;505
Girls
Megrah Suhan;565
Tiffany Trayer;477
Alex Nelson;472
Autum Held;462
Cadence Suhan;345
Madison Ray;316
High Games
Boys
Tucker Wolfe;237
Joshua Ford;227
Dakota Trayer;202
Brad Byerly;198
Hunter Lewis;188
Griffen Wolfe;180
Hayden Reitz;180
Girls
Megrah Suhan;200
Autum Held;190
Tiffany Trayer;182
Alex Nelson;179
Cadence Suhan;129
Madison Ray;114
BANTAM
April 7
Pin Busters;73.5;30.5
Fast Forward;55;49
Turtles;46;58
Magic Three;35.5;68.5
High Series
Boys
Blake Porter;354
Conner Smith;353
Talen Smith;303
Mason Porter;301
Girls
Laylah Fleming;169
High Games
Boys
Blake Porter;151
Conner Smith;143
Talen Smith;116
Mason Porter;111
Girls
Laylah Fleming;67
SILVER B
April 4
Escorts;38;10
Glenn Storage;31;17
Park Acres;23;25
Leadbetter Auto;20;28
Coolspring Flywheelers;18;30
High Series
Ashley Buzard;546
Bonnie Glenn;449
Carol Cox;446
Teri Shick;443
Roxanne Thornton;416
High Games
Ashley Buzard;199
Teri Shick;174
Bonnie Glenn;167
Carol Cox;157
Fe Caruso;154
CHURCH
April 2
Church of God;34;6
Presbyterian 1;31;9
Mount Pleasant;28;12
Church of Christ;25;15
Presbyterian 2;24;16
Roseville Chapel;22;18
Gateway;18;22
Evan. Mixed;16.5;23.5
Egypt;14;26
Immaculate Conception;13.5;26.5
Mount Tabor;12;28
High Series
Men
Jim Rhodes;698
Russ Goddard Jr.;656
Rob Matson;612
Geoff Seacrist;591
Rick Caylor;590
Russ Goddard Sr.;584
Paul Brown;581
Daryl Galbraith;571
Kirby Nupp;559
Walt Shields;556
Women
Jamie Toven;606
Amber Reiter;519
Abby Alford;447
High Games
Men
Russ Goddard Jr.;267
Jim Rhodes;266
Rick Caylor;239
Kirby Nupp;225
Rob Matson;225
Daryl Galbraith;224
Jim Rhodes;221
Paul Brown;214
Russ Goddard Sr.;213
Girls
Jamie Toven;228
Jamie Toven;204
