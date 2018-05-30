CHURCH

May 21

*Church of God;55;13

Presbyterian 1;51;17

Mount Pleasant;47;21

Presbyterian 2;40;28

Church of Christ;37;31

Evan. Mixed;36.5;31.5

Roseville Chapel;36;32

Immaculate Conception;28.5;39.5

Mount Tabor;23;45

Gateway;22;46

Egypt;20;48

High Series

Men

Jim Rhodes;665

Russ Goddard Jr.;591

Rob Matson;583

Don Rhoades;576

Bill Ellis;544

Russ Goddard Sr.;512

Craig Coon;512

Women

Amber Reiter;487

Jamie Toven;430

High Games

Men

Jim Rhodes;257

Rob Matson;237

Russ Goddard Sr.;222

Don Rhoades;217

Jim Rhodes;205

Russ Goddard Jr.;204

Jim Rhodes;203

Women

Amber Reiter;178

