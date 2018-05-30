CHURCH
May 21
*Church of God;55;13
Presbyterian 1;51;17
Mount Pleasant;47;21
Presbyterian 2;40;28
Church of Christ;37;31
Evan. Mixed;36.5;31.5
Roseville Chapel;36;32
Immaculate Conception;28.5;39.5
Mount Tabor;23;45
Gateway;22;46
Egypt;20;48
High Series
Men
Jim Rhodes;665
Russ Goddard Jr.;591
Rob Matson;583
Don Rhoades;576
Bill Ellis;544
Russ Goddard Sr.;512
Craig Coon;512
Women
Amber Reiter;487
Jamie Toven;430
High Games
Men
Jim Rhodes;257
Rob Matson;237
Russ Goddard Sr.;222
Don Rhoades;217
Jim Rhodes;205
Russ Goddard Jr.;204
Jim Rhodes;203
Women
Amber Reiter;178
