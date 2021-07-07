BROOKVILLE — Bowing out of the District 10 Minor League (9-and-10-year olds) baseball tournament last Saturday, the Brookville All-Stars finished with an 0-2 record.
After a 9-5 loss in its opener to DuBois last Tuesday, Brookville hosted Bradford and dropped an extra-inning affair in an 11-10 setback in seven innings.
Leading by a run going into the bottom of the seventh, Brookville, the visiting team via the pre-game coin flip, couldn’t hold on to the lead and Bradford rallied for a second time.
Three straight batters reached with the help of two errors and with runners at second and third with no outs, a misplayed grounder pushed home the tying and winning runs to end the game.
Bradford, which visits Punxsutawney tonight in another elimination game, trailed 9-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning and scored 10 runs in its final five at-bats despite failing to get a hit until Dan Close’s one-out single in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Down 10-6 in the bottom of the sixth with two out and two strikes on Max Gow with the bases loaded, Bradford got the big hit from Gow when his hard grounder up the middle got to the fence for a bases-clearing triple.
Brookville still was an out away from tying the game, but Derek Dixon reached on an infield error that allowed Gow to score to force extras.
Brookville, which outhit Bradford 12-3, scored an unearned run without the aid of a hit but with the help of two Bradford errors, scratched out a run in the top of the seventh.
But Bradford answered with two in the bottom of the inning when Mason Babcock reached on an error, P.J. Stitt’s grounder was misplayed on a forceout play at second. After Stitt stole second, Lewis Stitt’s misplayed grounder led to the tying and winning runs.
Brookville committed seven errors and four pitchers combined to walk 14 and hit three batters.
Brookville swung the bats aggressively the whole game and Bradford threw enough strikes as pitchers Gow and Close walked just four batters. Braylon Miner had three hits with a double while Owen Weaver, Landon Ankeny and Jackson Miller finished with two hits apiece.
Weaver, Ethan Lauer and Miner pitched for Brookville. Weaver started and struck out five while walking two in the first 2 1/3 innings. Lauer struck out one as did Miner who faced the final five batters of the game.
Brookville’s five-run top of the third put it up 6-0 as 10 batters went to the plate. Miner doubled to start the inning with Conner Lewis, Ankeny, Miller and Colby Lewis singling in runs. Ankeny and Miller reached on infield singles.
It hiked the lead to 9-1 with three more runs in the fourth. Ankeny and Easton Rhodes singled in the inning, Ankeny driving in a run.
From there, Brookville struggled to come up with big hits to pad the lead, leaving the bases loaded in the fourth and scoreless fifth inning.
While chipping away at the deficit with a run in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth, Bradford stranded the bases loaded in each of those innings, setting up the sixth and seventh rallies that wound up notching the win.