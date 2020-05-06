Brooke Emery

Parents: Brenda and Jason Emery
Sports: Track & Field, for 5 years, 2018 runner-up 100 m hurdles (district), 2018 3rd place 4x1 relay (district), 2019 100 m hurdle champion (district), 2019 3rd place triple jump (district), 2019 100 m hurdle 6th place (state), 2-time Clint Puller award winner, indoor 55-meter and 60-meter record-holder.
Activities: Art club, 2 years, secretary.
Future Plans: I will continue my academic and athletic career at Shippensburg university where i will major in early childhood/special education.
Most influential person: My mom, she has taught me to always stand up for myself and what I believe in, and to not let others hold me back from achieving my goals.