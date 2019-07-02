BROOKVILLE — Homerless the entire season, the Brookville Area Little League had its first ball hit over the fence at Zufall Field in Sunday night’s District 10 under-12 baseball all-star game against Brockway.
Sam Krug ended the night with a three-run homer to left-center field, enacting the 10-Run Rule in a 12-1 win.
It’s not like the “old” days from a few seasons back with older players and more loaded bats before Little League backed up the age calendar and took the juice, so to speak, out of the weapons taken to the plate.
But Krug ended the season-long longball drought and Brookville landed in Tuesday’s losers’ bracket final at St. Marys. DuBois beat St. Marys, 8-7, also on Sunday to become the lone unbeaten team in the bracket.
Tuesday’s winner must beat DuBois twice, starting Friday. The “if necessary” game is set for Sunday to determine the D10 champion.
Krug had two of Brookville’s 15 hits as he also scored three runs from the leadoff spot. Winning pitcher Easton Belfiore was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound he tossed a two-hitter, striking out two and walking two.
After needing to rally for three runs in the fifth to squeeze by Fox Township Friday night, Brookville took command early against Brockway and plated three runs in each of the first two innings.
Krug singled and scored on Kolton Griffin’s double to start the bottom of the first inning. Belfiore doubled in Griffin, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Ladd Blake’s popout into foul territory just beyond first base.
In the second inning, Owen Fleming singled with one out, Krug reached on an infield error and Fleming scored on a fielder’s choice that yielded no outs for Brockway. Belfiore singled home Krug and Griffin before getting thrown out at second trying to make it a double.
The rest of Brookville’s runs came in the fourth. Belfiore reached on an infield single and Luke Burton doubled him home. After one out, Hunter Whitlatch doubled in Burton and then scored from third on a wild pitch. Sergio Sotillo singled and after a second out, Fleming walked to set up Krug’s game-ending blast.
The lone Brockway hits off Belfiore was Eric Lindemuth’s leadoff single in the first inning and Blake Pisarcik’s two-out double in the fourth. Pisarcik got out of a rundown after getting picked off second base and scored when a throw hit him and glanced away to allow him to score.
Pisarcik went the distance on the mound for Brockway, striking out two and walking two.
In other games last week:
FRIDAY, June 28
Brookville 5,
Fox Township 4
At Kersey, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Brookville rallied by Fox Township.
Brookville, the home team via the coin flip, trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the fifth. Kolton Griffin doubled and Easton Belfiore tripled him in then tied the game after racing home on a passed ball.
After one out, Hunter Whitlatch walked and then with two outs, Fox Township misplayed Landen Marrara’s bunt, allowing Whitlach to score what would be the winning run.
But Brookville had to hold on to the one-run lead in the top of the sixth. Fox had runners on first and second with two outs before Luke Burton relieved Ladd Blake and got the final out on an infield popout.
Blake got the win in relief of starter Gavin Hannah, going 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and three walks after relieving Hannah with one out in the fifth inning. After Fox scored a run to go up 4-2, Blake got an infield fly with the bases loaded, then Brookville got out of the jam after picking off the runner at third base to end the inning.
Hannah went 4 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking four while giving up all three of Fox’s hits, all singles in the first inning when Fox scored its first three runs.
Brookville scored twice in the bottom of the first. Griffin doubled with two outs. Belfiore singled and stole second and Hannah singled them both home.
Griffin, Belfiore and Owen Fleming each had two hits. Hannah had the other hit in Brookville’s five-hit effort.
WEDNESDAY, June 26
DuBois 4, Brookville 1
At Way Memorial Field in DuBois, the hosts used a couple big hits early and rode strong pitching to beat Brookville.
DuBois starting pitcher Brayden Fox combined with reliever Trey Wingard to hold Brookville to just one hit.
Fox and Wingard got all the run support they needed in the bottom of the first courtesy of a two-run blast over the center field fence off the bat of Danny Dixon.
Two more runs in the second inning was all that DuBois wound up scoring.
Brookville broke through against Fox in the fourth, pushing across a run without recording a hit.
Kolton Griffin led the inning off by reaching on a walk, as after a strikeout for the first out of the inning he moved into scoring position on a wild pitch.
Easton Belfiore then grounded out to second to move Griffin up to third, as Sam Krug came to the plate and a wild pitch allowed Griffin to come in and score to bring the score to 4-1.
That proved to be the final run of the game as both teams got strong performances from their relief pitchers.
For Brookville, Belfiore went 3 2/3 innings in relief of Burton, allowing no runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four.
After four innings without allowing a hit from Fox, DuBois turned to Wingard on the mound to start the fifth.
Fox walked two and allowed one run while striking out six to record the win.
Sergio Sotillo was the first batter Wingard faced in the fifth, as he promptly broke up the no-hit bid with a bloop single to right-center as Gavin Hannah then drew a walk to put two on with nobody out.
Wingard then retired the next three batters in a row behind a pair of strikeouts and a fly out in foul territory to Fox, who moved over to first base after leaving the mound.
Wingard retired the side in order in the sixth as he struck out four over two innings of work to close out the win.