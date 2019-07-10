ST. MARYS — Coming up one win shy of a rematch with unbeaten DuBois, the Brookville 11-and-12-year-old Little League All-Stars settled for third place in the District 10 Tournament.
Last Tuesday night at Memorial Park, St. Marys knocked Brookville out with an 11-1 win in five innings.
St. Marys scored in every inning, ending the game via the 10-Run Rule with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Meanwhile, the pitching duo of Ben Paul and Wil Wortman combined for a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk.
The win landed St. Marys in the finals against DuBois, which blanked it 10-0 in five innings last Friday to claim the District 10 title. DuBois advances to the Section 1 Tournament in Brockway starting Saturday.
Ben Reynolds and Paul set the tone early for St. Marys in the bottom of the first inning with home runs. Reynolds ripped a solo shot to deep left field while Paul, after a Lance O’Neill double, lined one off the plastic piping on the top of the left-field fence and the ball bounced over for a quick 3-0 lead.
No. 9 hitter Mason Nicklas hit the first of his two doubles in the second, driving in Frankie Smith. He also doubled in two runs in the third as St. Marys built the lead to 7-0.
After scoring an unearned run in the fourth, St. Marys put six straight batters on base to score three runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game. Charlie Geci, Smith and Louie Nedzinski all singled with Nedzinski singling in a run.
Wortman was hit by a pitch, Reynolds reached on a fielder’s choice play that pushed home a run and O’Neil singled to deep left-center field with the bases loaded to push home Nedzinski with the game-ending run.
St. Marys had 13 hits off three Brookville pitchers with O’Neill, Paul and Nedzinski each finishing with two hits.
Paul went the first 3 1/3 innings, striking out five and giving up three runs while walking one batter. Wortman finished things up, going 1 2/3 innings, striking out two and giving up one hit.
Brookville’s lone run came in the fourth inning when Kolton Griffin led off with a double and scored on Will Shofestall’s one-out single. Easton Belfiore and Owen Fleming each hit singles in the first and fifth innings respectively for Brookville’s only other hits.
Luke Burton, Shofestall and Sam Krug all pitched for Brookville, which finished the tournament with a 3-2 record.