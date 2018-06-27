BROOKVILLE — Bouncing back from last Thursday’s opening loss to St. Marys, the DuBois 9-and-10-year-old softball team eliminated Brookville from the District 10 tournament with a 6-1 victory over Brookville at Baughman Field Monday night.
The loss ended Brookville’s all-star run with a 1-2 record.
DuBois starter Ava Baronick was effective with nine strikeouts and three walks. She took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before settling for a four-hitter.
DuBois benefited from some shaky Brookville defense which committed four errors that led to four unearned runs. Brookville starter Alyssa Tollini threw well, tossing a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk but her offense couldn’t muster much against Baronick, who mixed in an effective changeup.
DuBois moved into another elimination game on Wednesday at Brockway. Punxsutawney was also scheduled to visit St. Marys in the winners’ bracket final.
Marina Hanes and Baronick each had two hits for DuBois and all helped their team score runs. Hanes scored three runs, including the first of the game in the top of the first inning when she singled with one out, went to third on Baronick’s infield single and scored on a Jenna Cornelius groundout back to Tollini.
Two Brookville errors after two outs in the third led to two DuBois runs. Baronick singled in the second run of the inning.
Then in the fourth after two outs, DuBois scored two more runs. Breanna Smiley walked, stole second and scored on Jordan McGranor’s single. Ashtyn Buzard pinch ran for McGranor and came around to score on a wild pitch and throwing error.
Haines made it 6-0 in the top of the fifth when Haines singled with one out, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on an errant throw during a rundown.
Brookville found the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth, scoring once despite going 4-for-5 in the inning. Averi Pangallo broke up the no-hit bid with an infield single and scored on Tollini’s double to right-center. Tollini, however, was thrown out trying to go to third on the play.
Ella Whitehill singled to center and Aubrey Belfiore reached on an infield single before Laela Kammerdeiner’s popout to Baronick on the mound was turned into a game-ending double play.
In last week’s games:
SATURDAY, June 23
Punxsutawney 7,
Brookville 0
At Punxsutawney, Brinley Hallman tossed a no-hitter, striking out 16 and walking three as Punxsutawney blanked Brookville.
Punxsy scored in all but its first at-bat, including a run in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Alyssa Tollini went five innings on the mound for Brookville, giving up four hits, striking out nine and walking four.
Brynn Hergert, Avery Powell and Makenna Gula doubled for Punxsutawney.
Only three batters reached base for Brookville with Kailin Bowser, Megan McKinney and Lily Plyler reaching on walks. McKinney was called out for leaving base early in the fifth inning. The only other non-strikeout out against Hallman was Averi Pangallo’s bunt try in the fourth inning.
THURSDAY, June 21
Brookville 28, Elk-McKean 7
Taking advantage of 23 walks and four hit batters from three Elk-McKean pitchers, Brookville turned it into a four-inning rout.
Brookville, the visiting team via the pre-game coin flip, batted around in all four of its at-bats, scoring eight runs in the first inning, seven in the second, six in the third and seven in the fourth.
Along with the 26 baserunners without swinging a bat, Brookville had eight hits with Averi Pangallo singling three times with three runs batted in. Also singling were Aubrey Belfiore, Ella Whitehill, Riley Eble and Megan McKinney.
Pangallo, Eble and McKinney singled in runs in the first inning, Befiore singled in two runs in the second and Pangallo singled in a run.
Kailin Bowser walked five times and scored four runs.
Alyssa Tollini and Bowser pitched for Brookville, combining to throw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and 12 walks.
The lone hit for Elk-McKean — a combination of players from Kane, Ridgway and Fox Township leagues — was a two-out run-scoring single in the second inning from Erica Lundgren.
Elk-McKean scored two runs in the first, one in the second and four in the third thanks to six walks in the inning. Bowser replaced Tollini after Tollini walked the bases loaded and got the final six outs, five of them by strikeout.
