DuBOIS — Coming off a tough mercy-rule loss at Punxsutawney, the DuBois Little League All-Star softball team bounced back in a big way last Thursday night with a 27-3, 3-inning victory over Brookville under the lights at Heindl Field.
DuBois scored early and often in the elimination-game victory, going a combined 27-for-38 at the plate in three innings in a game ended by Little League’s new 15-Run Rule after three innings.
The loss ended Brookville’s 11-and-12-year-old all-star season at 0-2.
All 13 players on DuBois’ roster collected at least one hit. Jessy Frank, Maddy Orzechowski and Aaliyah Estrada pounded out four hits apiece, with Orzechwoski and Estrada each driving in four runs and Frank three. Estrada ripped a double and triple, while Frank also had a double.
Gabby Orzechowski added three hits and a RBI, while Morgan Pasternak, Kiki Foster and Teegan Runyon all had two hits and a RBI. Pasternak had a double, as did Samantha Smiley, who chipped in two RBIs as well.
The lopsided victory earned DuBois a rematch with Punxsy in Saturday’s losers’ bracket finals and it avenged an 11-0 loss with a 9-4 win.
Then Monday in the District 10 final, DuBois fell to unbeaten St. Marys, 8-2.
DuBois, which was the visitor, came out strong with eight runs in the top of the first. The first seven batters all collected hits. Gabby Gulvas knocked in a run with a single, while Pasternak did the same with a double.
Bree Weible and Maddy Orzechowski added RBi singles in the inning before Estraded blasted a two-run triple to left field. before Brookville recorded an out. Melia Mitskavich capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to put DuBois up 8-0.
Brookville answered back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first against DuBois starter Lydia Morgan, loading the bases on a Jordan Daisley walk and singles by Audrey Sorek and Natalie Battaglia.
Kerstyn Davie followed with a bases-loaded walk to force home Daisley, while Sorek came home on an error to make it 8-2 after one inning.
DuBois then broke the game wide open with a 13-run top of the second that saw the team bat around twice. Foster, Frank, Maddy Orzechowski each had two hits in the inning, with Frank and Orzechowski driving in two runs.
Samantha Smiley and Estrada had RBI doubles in the inning along with Frank, while Foster and Sidney Beers each scored a run with infield singles.
Leading 21-2, DuBois pushed six more runs across in the third.
Brookville didn’t go quietly in the bottom of the third and scored a run. It loaded the bases with no outs on walks by Battaglia, Davie and Aubrey Eble. Kyra Beal then hit into a fielder’s choide that plated Battaglia to set the final score as Morgan stranded two runners on base to end the game.
