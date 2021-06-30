BROCKWAY — Scoring four runs in the fifth and sixth innings, the Brockway Little League All-Star baseball team rallied for a 12-10 win over Brookville in the opening round of the District 10 tournament last Friday night.
Brookville’s tournament ended at 0-2 Tuesday night at Kane when it dropped a 16-6 decision. No details were available to press time.
In last week’s game after a pair of five-run innings by Brookville, the home team via the coin flip, in the third and fourth innings, Brockway went up 11-10 with three runs in the fifth on the strength of a double by Madox Decker and singles by Kyle Kennedy and Collin Weir Khamis.
Hayden Crawford singled and scored in the sixth.
Weir Khamis and Eric Decker each had three hits. Kennedy threw the final three innings to get the win.
Brookville took advantage of five walks in its five-run third. In the fourth, Parker Kalgren homered, Joel Burton doubled and Tyler Barnett tripled. Barnett finished with three hits.
Barnett, Kalgren and Burton pitched for Brookville.