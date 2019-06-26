BROOKVILLE — Opening the District 10 All-Star season with a bang, the Brookville 11-and-12-year-old baseball team roughed up Punxsutawney.
Scoring in every inning and riding efficient pitching from Luke Burton and Ladd Blake, Brookville turned in a 16-0 blowout win at Zufall Field. It’ll head to DuBois for a winners’ bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Wednesday’s winner gets either Kane or St. Marys in the winners’ bracket finals on Sunday. The loser plays Fox Township in an elimination game on Friday at a site to be announced.
Brookville, the visiting team via the pre-game coin flip, kept piling on, leading 7-0 after three innings, then added seven more runs in the top of the sixth after sending 12 batters to the plate.
Eight different players contributed to the 13-hit attack and 11 different players scored at least one run. Kolton Griffin went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two runs batted in. Blake singled in each of his first three at-bats, driving in two runs and scoring a run. Six others players had a hit as Brookville also took advantage of seven Punxsutawney errors and eight walks off four pitchers.
On the mound, Brookville got four strong innings from Burton, who allowed just four hits while striking out one without walking a batter. After surrendering a leadoff single in the bottom of the fifth, he left in favor of Blake just throwing 37 pitches. Blake retired all six of his batters on just 22 pitches, striking out two.
Brookville scored the only run it needed in the first inning on Blake’s single that drove in Owen Fleming. In the second, it batted around and scored four unearned runs thanks to two Punxsutawney errors. With two outs after two infield errors, Griffin doubled in a run, Blake singled in another run and after an Easton Belfiore single, Burton helped his own cause with a run-scoring single to put Brookville up 5-0.
After a two-run third inning, Morey singled Will Shofestall, who reached on an infield single, in the fourth inning. Two more Punxsutawney errors led to another unearned Brookville run in the fifth.
In the seven-run sixth, three more Punxsutawney errors led to two more unearned runs. Griffin and Sam Krug were the only ones who had RBI singles.
The closest Punxsutawney came to scoring was the third inning when Zaden Gould reached on an infield bunt, then was pushed to third when Parker Stahlman doubled. But Burton got Garrett Small and pop out and Logan Baun to fly out to left field where Morey made a leaping catch to end the inning.
Punxsutawney drops into the losers’ bracket where it’ll visit Brockway also on Wednesday.