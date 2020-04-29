CLARION — Last Friday’s All American Awards & Engraving D9Sports.com District 9 boys’ basketball awards proved to be fruitful for the Brookville and Clarion-Limestone basketball teams.
Both the Raiders and Lions landed two players on the all-district team while Brookville head coach Dalton Park earned the Chuck Daly Foundation co-Coach of the Year award with Clarion’s Scott Fox.
C-L junior Hayden Callen, who also was named to the PA Sports Writers Class 1A All-State Team this week, was a First Team pick. Senior teammate Deion Deas was named to the Second Team.
For Brookville, both senior Aaron Park and junior Jace Miner were Third Team selections.
Park’s father Dalton became the second Raiders head coach to be named a Coach of the Year recipient. Bud Baughman, now an assistant coach, was the Coach of the Year in 2010.
Park directed the Raiders to an 18-8 record and the school’s second straight D9 Class 3A title with a 59-52 win over Kane. The Raiders then won a second consecutive District 5-9 sub-region title with a 46-32 victory over Chestnut Ridge before claiming the first PIAA win at the school in boys’ basketball since 1997 with a 49-34 victory over Neshannock. The Raiders then lost 66-46 to defending state champion Lincoln Park in the second round.
Clarion’s Fox, a former C-L assistant coach, guided the Bobcats to a 17-10 season and a second-place finish in Class 2A. The Bobcats then won their state playoff opener against Winchester-Thurston for the program’s first state playoff win since 2003.
Callen landed his second straight all-district honor coming off last year’s Second Team mention. He averaged 19.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.7 steals and takes 1,211 career points into his senior year. The third Callen brother to go over 1,200 career points, he’s eighth on the Lions’ all-time scoring list with teammate Deas at No. 2, oldest brother Dan No. 3 at 1,524 points and brother Ian No. 6 at 1,297 points.
Callen joins Player of the Year Chase Husted of DuBois, A- C Valley’s Levi Orton, Elk County Catholic’s Regis Wortman, Karns City’s Chase Beighley and Ridgway’s Matt Dush on the First Team.
Deas, a Third Team selection last year, finished with 1,596 points which puts him only behind all-time leader R.J. Laugand’s 1,832 points. Helping lead the Lions to the KSAC title, Deas averaged 19.6 points this year.
Also on the Second team with Deas are Bradford’s Tyler Gigliotti, Cameron County’s Dino Brown, Clarion’s Cal German, Clearfield’s Cade Walker and Coudersport’s Hayden Keck.
Aaron Park’s career ended with 1,058 points, putting him third on the team’s all-time list. He averaged 10.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and shot 56.4 percent from the floor. Miner led the Raiders with 11.9 points per game to go along with 2.8 steals and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor.
Those two were part of the Third Team with Cameron County’s Caden Beldin, Johnsonburg’s Austin Green, Kane’s Chad Greville, Port Allegany’s Howie Stuckey and Ridgway’s Zack Zameroski.
This was the 21st year of the postseason District 9 awards and the 19th they have been housed at D9Sports.com. In the first year, 2000, the awards were named by the Tri-County Sunday, now called the Tri-County Weekender.