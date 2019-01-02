Last week’s announcement of this year’s Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Football Team yielded four spots for players from the Brookville Raiders and Clarion-Limestone Lions.
Two seniors from Brookville — receivers Bryan Dworek and Cabe Park in Class 2A.
Two juniors from C-L — running back Austin Newcomb and offensive lineman Ben Smith in Class 1A.
Those four made up half of District 9’s eight players who garnered recognition. The Lions duo were the only Class 1A players named while two others earned awards in Class 2A — Brockway specialist Zane Puhala and Ridgway defensive back Daunte Allegretto.
In Class 4A, Clearfield quarterback Isaac Rumery and offensive lineman Quentin Bloom were honored.
For Raiders head coach Scott Park, he was amazed that two of his own receivers got a tough honor to grab.
“I felt they both had deserving all-state seasons, but it’s hard enough to get one player on the team let alone two players at the same position,” Park said. “Bryan and Cabe are in pretty good company at wide receiver. ... I’m extremely proud of both of them.”
For Dworek, it’s his second all-state honor from the Sports Writers. Despite missing three games with an injury to start the season, Dworek still grabbed 72 catches for 1,057 yards and 10 touchdowns. Against Kane, he made 11 catches for 322 yards and five touchdowns.
His career numbers — 179 receptions, 2,881 yards, 33 TDs — are easily team records.
“To put up the numbers he did in really seven games is pretty amazing,” Park said. “I thought he handled his injury really well and I know it was killing him not to be on the field, but he was mature about it letting the ankle heal and doing rehab so he could get back and be an impact player.”
Park caught 61 passes for a team-leading 1,285 yards and 17 TDs. He led the Raiders with 20 touchdowns overall, scoring two rushing and one on a kick return.
With Dworek out, Park was especially big out of the gate, catching a combined 25 passes for 486 yards. He caught 15 passes for 290 yards with five touchdowns against Bradford.
“What can you say about Cabe,” Coach Park said. “He really stepped up for us in a big way this year, especially with the injuries we had at the beginning of the season. I know this much. He left it on the field every game and played hurt a lot of times.”
Park’s 70 career receptions in just two years — he had nine for 330 yards last year — rank fourth all-time on the team’s leaderboard, but his 1,615 yards and 23 receiving TDs both rank second behind only Dworek.
Newcomb piled up big numbers on the ground as well, establishing a new District 9 single-season rushing record of 2,627 yards on 254 carries, an average of 10.3 yards per carry. He ran for 35 touchdowns on the season.
Newcomb added 25 catches for 572 yards and five touchdowns and scored three additional touchdowns giving him 43 total touchdowns, two shy of the D9 record of 45 set by Clearfield’s Dave Richards in 2002.
In addition to his touchdown, Newcomb also scored 20 two-point conversions giving him 298 points scored on the year out of the 508 scored by the 9-3 Lions (58.7 percent).
“It’s definitely well-deserved,” Lions head coach Dave Eggleton said. “He is without a doubt one of the top players in the state. He really grew as the season went on and learned how to be a great back.
“He started to do the little things like setting up blocks and making great cuts. It’s going to be exciting to see what level he takes his game next year.”
Presumably, that’ll be in a co-operative setup with Clarion assuming both schools finalize that exercise in the off-season.
For Smith, he and the rest of the line help pave the way for not only Newcomb’s big season but a 1,199-yard rushing season from senior Ayden Wiles as well.
“It’s definitely fitting for Ben to make the All-State team,” Eggleton said. “He was dominant up front all year and he definitely has a bright future ahead of him being just a junior as well.
“I think both Ben and Austin would credit the entire offensive line for these great individual accomplishments. Both of these young men are not only great football players, but great teammates as well.”
