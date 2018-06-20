This year’s format of determining Brookville Area Little League’s baseball champion went right down to the final game as No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet outlasted S&T Bank in three games of a best-of-three championship series last Friday.
The final game went right down to the wire as S&T Bank left the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning as Brookville Chevy held on for the 8-7 come-from-behind win.
Brookville Chevy trailed 5-3 going into the top of the fifth inning before Cole Householder ripped a three-run homer in a four-run rally. Aiden Whitcomb knocked a solo homer in the sixth, which turned out to be a very important insurance run.
S&T Bank rallied for two runs in the bottom of the inning, but came up short with the rally as Householder finished the game on the mound for the win. He and Killian Radel combined for nine strikeouts.
Radel had two hits, including a double.
For S&T Bank, Easton Belfiore had three hits with a double. Owen Fleming singled twice, Brad Fiscus doubled and Jack Pete scored three runs. Fiscus and Fleming combined for eight strikeouts on the mound.
Brookville Chevy dropped the opening game last Wednesday, but rallied to win two straight to claim the title. Thursday, Chevy won 12-6 as James Carberry singled twice and tripled and Evan Giles had three hits with two doubles. Radel and Householder each had two hits, with Householder doubling.
For S&T, Pete had four hits with a double and two triples. Hayden Freeman had two hits with a double and Fleming tripled.
In the opening game, S&T Bank won 14-6 as it broke a 5-5 tie after four innings and scored nine runs in its last two at-bats. Fleming went 5-for-5 with a triple and scored four runs while Belfiore had three hits with a double and triple. Pete, and Landon and Clayton Knapp each had two hits. Freeman tripled.
On the mound, Pete, Landon Knapp, Fiscus and Belfiore combined for 12 strikeouts. Carberry and Parker Kalgren each had two hits. Householder doubled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.